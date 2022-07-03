Atlanta Hawks Fans Worried by Latest Trade

Skip to main content
Hawks Make Cost-Cutting Trade with Suns

Jock Landale is going to Phoenix.

The Atlanta Hawks made a quiet roster move for financial reasons yesterday evening. Atlanta is sending center Jock Landale to the Phoenix Suns for cash. John Hollinger of The Athletic tweeted that he expected the cash amount to be $110k, which is the minimum consideration.

If Landale's name doesn't sound familiar to Hawks fans, it's because he was with the team for less than a week. The Spurs included the Australian centers as part of the blockbuster Dejounte Murray trade. Landale averaged 4.9 points and 2.7 rebounds in 54 games for the Spurs last season.

The euphoria from the Murray trade is beginning to wane after the Hawks have made a series of cost-cutting measures in the immediate aftermath. The front office let Delon Wright walk in free agency, signed a backup point guard to a veteran's minimum contract, then traded Kevin Huerter to the Sacramento Kings for two cheaper contracts and a draft pick.

While all the cost-cutting moves are cause for concern, Atlanta's front office should have earned the fans' confidence following the bold trades for Murray. John Collins is still on the roster, and the last few moves could just be a precursor for another blockbuster trade this summer.

If the organization continues to prioritize avoiding the luxury tax, then it's fair to criticize them. But the roster as currently constructed isn't even complete yet. So let's wait and see what happens next in free agency. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

