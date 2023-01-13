The Atlanta Hawks are finalizing a deal to make Kyle Korver the assistant general manager. ESPN's NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski first reported this news.

Korver was hired as the franchise’s director of player affairs & development in July 2022. Since that time, Atlanta has seen massive turnover in its front office. In December, team president Travis Schlenk stepped aside, and three high-level executives were let go in the aftermath.

Korver, 41 years old, played for seven teams during his NBA career from 2003-2020. Since joining Atlanta's front office before the season, it has been common to see the NBA veteran work hands-on with current players during practices and shootarounds.

In his new role, Korver will report to another former NBA player. Landry Fields, 34 years old, was promoted from assistant general manager to general manager in July. Fields was integral in the team's trade for offseason moves and draft.

Fields and Korver have their work cut out for them. Atlanta has not only underachieved, but they have dealt with drama. Last month, head coach Nate McMillan addressed rumors that he considered resigning midseason and did not exactly deny the reports.

Atlanta is currently 19-22 and ninth in the Eastern Conference. They have a road game in Indiana tonight and Toronto tomorrow night. With the trade deadline less than a month away, Atlanta's front office has plenty of work ahead.