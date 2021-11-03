Hawks vs. Nets: Everything You Must Know

Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    Hawks vs. Nets: Watch, Listen, Stream, & Odds
    Hawks vs. Nets: Watch, Listen, Stream, & Odds

    The Nets (4-3) host the Hawks (4-3) in a nationally-televised game.
    The Nets (4-3) host the Hawks (4-3) in a nationally-televised game.

    Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Brooklyn Nets. This is a potential playoff preview between two contenders. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

    Game Details

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Brooklyn Nets

    Date: Wednesday, November 3, 2021

    Time: 7:30 PM EST

    Location: Barclays Center

    How to Watch

    Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South

    Nets Broadcast: YES Network

    National Broadcast: ESPN

    Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

    How to Listen

    Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

    Nets Listen: 101.9 FM WFan Sports Radio

    Odds

    Spread: Nets -5

    Moneyline: ATL +165, BRK -200

    Total O/U: 219.5

    *Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

