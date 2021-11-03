Hawks vs. Nets: Everything You Must Know

Hawks vs. Nets: Watch, Listen, Stream, & Odds
Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Brooklyn Nets. This is a potential playoff preview between two contenders. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.
Game Details
Atlanta Hawks vs. Brooklyn Nets
Date: Wednesday, November 3, 2021
Time: 7:30 PM EST
Location: Barclays Center
How to Watch
Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South
Nets Broadcast: YES Network
National Broadcast: ESPN
How to Listen
Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game
Nets Listen: 101.9 FM WFan Sports Radio
Odds
Spread: Nets -5
Moneyline: ATL +165, BRK -200
Total O/U: 219.5
*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
