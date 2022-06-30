Hawks Still Trying to Trade John Collins, Kevin Huerter

Yesterday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN dropped one of his patented 'Woj bombs' on all of NBA Twitter. In a blockbuster move, the Atlanta Hawks traded Danilo Gallinari plus four first-round draft picks to the San Antonio Spurs for Dejounte Murray. Now we are learning Atlanta's front office isn't done shaking up the roster.

One of the complexities of yesterday's trade was Gallinari's contract going from partially guaranteed to fully guaranteed at 5:00 pm Eastern. Moments ago, Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report tweeted that Gallinari's guarantee date has officially been moved back to July 8.

According to Fischer, this "would suggest Atlanta is still looking to expand" the trade that was agreed upon yesterday. Specifically, Atlanta's front office is still looking for potential trades involving John Collins and Kevin Huerter.

John Collins and Kevin Huerter could be on the move. © Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Just this morning, we covered five unexpected consequences of the Murray trade. Two of the five consequences involved Collins and Huerter. So it's not entirely surprising that the team looks to move on from one or both of those players.

Free agency starts tomorrow, so buckle up for a slew of trades and signings. We will keep you updated on everything we know as soon as it happens. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

