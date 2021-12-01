Hawks vs. Pacers: Everything You Must Know

Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Indiana Pacers. This game features two teams that desperately want a win. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

Game Details

Atlanta Hawks at Indiana Pacers

Date: Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM EST

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

How to Watch

Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South

Pacers Broadcast: Bally Sports Indiana

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

Pacers Listen: 1070 AM WFNI

Odds

Spread: Hawks +1.5

Moneyline: ATL +100, IND -118

Total O/U: 217.5

*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Recommended For You

Injuries Imperil Hawks Playoffs Hopes

Trae Young Recreates 'Miller Time' in Pacers Jersey

Behind the Scenes at NBA Media Day

Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!