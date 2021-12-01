Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    Hawks vs. Pacers: Watch, Listen, Stream, Odds
    Publish date:

    Hawks vs. Pacers: Watch, Listen, Stream, Odds

    The Pacers (9-14) host the Hawks (11-10).
    Author:

    © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Pacers (9-14) host the Hawks (11-10).

    Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Indiana Pacers. This game features two teams that desperately want a win. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

    Game Details

    Atlanta Hawks at Indiana Pacers

    Date: Wednesday, December 1, 2021

    Time: 7:00 PM EST

    Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

    How to Watch

    Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South

    Pacers Broadcast: Bally Sports Indiana

    Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

    How to Listen

    Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

    Pacers Listen: 1070 AM WFNI

    Odds

    Spread: Hawks +1.5

    Moneyline: ATL +100, IND -118

    Total O/U: 217.5

    *Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

    Injuries Imperil Hawks Playoffs Hopes

    Trae Young Recreates 'Miller Time' in Pacers Jersey

    Behind the Scenes at NBA Media Day

    Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!

    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles the ball in the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
    News

    Hawks vs. Pacers: Everything You Must Know

    15 seconds ago
    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Aaron Holiday (3) defends in the third quarter at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
    News

    Hawks vs. Pacers Preview: First Test for Role Players

    8 minutes ago
    Recording artist Waka Flocka Flame in attendance during the second half of the MLS Eastern Conference Championship between the Atlanta United and the New York Red Bulls at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
    Culture

    Hawks Announce Streetwear Collaboration with Waka Flocka Flame

    22 hours ago
    Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) sits on the bench prior to the game against the Milwaukee Bucks during game three of the Eastern Conference Finals for the 2021 NBA Playoffs at State Farm Arena.
    News

    Trae Young Reacts to League Award

    23 hours ago
    Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish (22) looks on in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center.
    News

    Latest News on Cam Reddish Wrist Injury

    Nov 29, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks forward Solomon Hill (18) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum
    News

    Atlanta Hawks Depth Imperiled by Injuries

    Nov 29, 2021
    New York Knicks guard Alec Burks (18) tries to get past Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the first quarter at State Farm Arena.
    News

    Knicks Beat Hawks in Slugfest 99-90

    Nov 27, 2021
    New York Knicks center Taj Gibson (67) and Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) fight for a loose ball in the third quarter during game five in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden.
    News

    Hawks vs. Knicks: Everything You Must Know

    Nov 27, 2021