Hawks vs. Pacers: Everything You Must Know

Hawks vs. Pacers: Watch, Listen, Stream, Odds
Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Indiana Pacers. This game features two teams that desperately want a win. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.
Game Details
Atlanta Hawks at Indiana Pacers
Date: Wednesday, December 1, 2021
Time: 7:00 PM EST
Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
How to Watch
Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South
Pacers Broadcast: Bally Sports Indiana
How to Listen
Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game
Pacers Listen: 1070 AM WFNI
Odds
Spread: Hawks +1.5
Moneyline: ATL +100, IND -118
Total O/U: 217.5
*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
