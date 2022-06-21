Hawks Playing Preseason Game Against Pelicans in Alabama

Today the New Orleans Pelicans announced they will host a preseason game against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, October 14. The matchup will take place at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama, which serves as the home of the Pelicans’ G League affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron. The tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m. CST.

This is the first official preseason game announced for the Atlanta Hawks as well. Last year, the team played four preseason games. All of the contests took place in NBA arenas. Playing in a G League arena in a non-NBA city will be an exciting change of pace for fans.

While it is far from guaranteed, this preseason game could also serve as a matchup between two of the league's brightest stars - Trae Young and Zion Williamson. Despite the close proximity between Atlanta and New Orleans, the two teams only face each other twice a season for an interconference battle.

Zion Williamson did not play a game during the 2021-22 NBA season. © Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

With the 2022 NBA Draft on Thursday night, and free agency beginning in July, it is safe to say both rosters could look radically different by October. As always, we will keep you updated on all things Atlanta Hawks. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

