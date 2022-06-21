Hawks Playing Preseason Game Against Pelicans in Alabama

Skip to main content
Hawks, Pelicans Playing Preseason Game in Birmingham, Alabama

Hawks, Pelicans Playing Preseason Game in Birmingham, Alabama

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Today the New Orleans Pelicans announced they will host a preseason game against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, October 14. The matchup will take place at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama, which serves as the home of the Pelicans’ G League affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron. The tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m. CST.

This is the first official preseason game announced for the Atlanta Hawks as well. Last year, the team played four preseason games. All of the contests took place in NBA arenas. Playing in a G League arena in a non-NBA city will be an exciting change of pace for fans.

While it is far from guaranteed, this preseason game could also serve as a matchup between two of the league's brightest stars - Trae Young and Zion Williamson. Despite the close proximity between Atlanta and New Orleans, the two teams only face each other twice a season for an interconference battle.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) flexes his muscle after making a basket against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the second half at the Smoothie King Center.

Zion Williamson did not play a game during the 2021-22 NBA season.

With the 2022 NBA Draft on Thursday night, and free agency beginning in July, it is safe to say both rosters could look radically different by October. As always, we will keep you updated on all things Atlanta Hawks. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Recommended For You

10 Potential Assistant Coaches for Hawks

Vegas Low on Hawks 2023 Chances

Latest Trade Buzz on Collins, Capela

Mar 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) looks to shoot against New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) during the first half at State Farm Arena.
News

Hawks Playing Preseason Game Against Pelicans in Alabama

By Pat Benson1 minute ago
Atlanta Hawks team owner Antony Ressler (left in red) talks to Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk far right prior to the game against the Philadelphia 76ers before game three in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at State Farm Arena.
News

Five Takeaways from Hawks GM's Press Conference

By Pat Benson1 hour ago
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) and head coach James Borrego talk during a time out in the first half against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena.
News

Ranking Ten Candidates for Atlanta Hawks Assistant Coach Position

By Pat Benson3 hours ago
Atlanta Hawks guard Sharife Cooper (2) dribbles against Indiana Pacers guard Keifer Sykes (28) during an NBA Summer League game at Cox Pavilion.
News

NBA Announces Atlanta Hawks Summer League Schedule

By Pat Benson21 hours ago
Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) reacts against the Orlando Magic in the second half at State Farm Arena.
News

Latest Hawks Trade Buzz Surrounding John Collins, Clint Capela

By Pat Benson22 hours ago
Health updates for Atlanta Hawks players Clint Capela and John Collins
News

Hawks Trade Rumors: John Collins to Kings & Clint Capela to Timberwolves

By Pat BensonJun 20, 2022
Mar 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) and center Clint Capela (15) celebrate after an alley oop against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second half at State Farm Arena.
Culture

Atlanta Hawks Summer Power Rankings: Week 5

By Pat BensonJun 19, 2022
Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) (left) talks with assistant coach Chris Jent center prior to the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at State Farm Arena.
News

Lakers Hire Hawks Assistant Coach Chris Jent

By Pat BensonJun 18, 2022