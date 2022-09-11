Trae Young Helps Kick Off Atlanta Falcons Season

Skip to main content
Hawks Players Attend Atlanta Falcons Game

David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Several Atlanta Hawks players attended the Atlanta Falcons' first game of the season against the New Orleans Saints.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Fall is always the best time on the sports calendar. The confluence of baseball, football, and basketball is unbeatable. With the start of NBA training camp around the corner, Hawks players are starting to make their way back to Atlanta.

For several Hawks players, one of the first items on their to-do lists was to attend the NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints. Thanks to the Hawks and Falcons' social media teams, we have great videos of the players supporting the Falcons. 

Trae Young

Trae Young had the important role of sounding the train horn before the start of the game. Earlier this week, we explained why the All-NBA point guard was the perfect pick for the tradition in Week One.

Despite only being 23 years old, Young is already the unofficial ambassador for the city. For the first time in many years, the Hawks have a full-fledged superstar on their team. Even better, Young always remains #TrueToAtlanta.

Atlanta Hawks

Thanks to the Hawks' social media team, we see that Onyeka Okongwu, De'Andre Hunter, Jalen Johnson, Justin Holiday, Chris Silva, Tyson Ettiene, and Trent Forrest all attended the Week One matchup in Mercedes Benz Stadium.

It is always cool to see Hawks players take time out of their busy schedules to support other professional teams in Atlanta. Last fall, several Hawks players regularly attended Braves playoff games. With any luck, local fans will be treated to that sight again next month. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for all of your highlights, news, and analysis.

