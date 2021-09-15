September 15, 2021
Hawks Players Working Out Together Ahead of Training Camp
Some Hawks players can't wait another two weeks for training camp to begin.
We've been counting down the seconds to training camp since the season concluded in July. Although training camp doesn't officially start for another 15 days, some players are hitting up the Emory Sports Medicine Complex (the team training facility).

Thanks to the Hawks social media team, we are getting a sneak peek at these informal workouts. From what we can deduce from the pictures, the following players are in Atlanta preparing for the upcoming season: Clint Capela, John Collins, Kevin Huerter, De'Andre Hunter, Cam Reddish, Jalen Johnson, Onyeka Okongwu, and Skylar Mays.

Judging by the photos and videos, it's good to see Hunter on the court. The dynamic wing is coming off season-ending knee surgery, and the Hawks need him healthy. Okongwu, who is rehabbing after shoulder surgery, is seen running sprints in one of the videos. The rising sophomore should be back by January 2022. Everyone else seems to be in high spirits as they work their way through various drills.

Through some investigative journalism (looking at their Instagram accounts), it appears Trae Young and Delon Wright are both in California. Meanwhile, veteran role player Lou Williams is in North Carolina. Last we saw of Solomon Hill; he was living his best life in Italy. But don't get twisted; the guys out of town are for sure grinding to get ready for the first day of training camp on September 28.

No image description

Did you see anything that caught your eye in the workout videos? If so, sound off in our mentions or on our Facebook page. We have 15 days to go before the team starts the journey towards another Southeast Division Title.

