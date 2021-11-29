Latest News on Cam Reddish Wrist Injury

Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    Hawks Provide Cam Reddish Injury Update
    Publish date:

    The Hawks need their sixth man back as soon as possible.
    Author:

    © Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

    Earlier this morning, I discussed the challenges facing the Atlanta Hawks. After spending the offseason stock-piling perimeter players, the Hawks are facing a near worst-case scenario.

    De'Andre Hunter (right wrist tendon surgery) is out until at least January, Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle sprain) is out for at least two weeks, and Cam Reddish (left wrist sprain) is day-to-day. Those three players account for 33.9 points per game and 78.5 minutes per game (with plenty of overlap).

    While Reddish remains day-to-day, we found out a little bit of information thanks to Kevin Chouinard of Hawks.com:

    Thanks to Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, we also got a sneak peek at the rehab process of De'Andre Hunter. The forward injured his wrist on November 10 in Denver and is expected to be out until at least January.

    The month of December is going to be highly challenging for the Hawks. Their bench will have to step up in a big way if they want to stay on track for another playoff push. Stay locked into AllHawks.com as we keep you updated with breaking news and analysis.

