Atlanta Hawks Blast Detroit Pistons 136-112

Summary

For the second time in 48 hours, hoops fans were treated to a duel between Trae Young and Cade Cunningham. The two stars finished with 36 and 35 points, respectively. But the difference between their teams was night and day.

The Hawks defense was nonexistent in the first half, taking a 69-67 lead into the locker room. Everything was shaping up for a rematch of Wednesday night's barnburner. However, the Hawks offense kept rolling, and the Pistons couldn't keep up. The final score was 136-112.

In addition to Young, the Hawks had five other players who scored double-digits. Dejounte Murray scored 26 points, leading the second unit through pivotal stretches of the game. The Hawks had their best shooting performance of the season, hitting 56.7% from the field and 41.4% from deep.

Conversely, the Pistons shot just 43% from the field and 21.9% from beyond the arc. Rookie Jaden Ivey was back after a brief illness but provided little help. In fact, the Pistons bench was outscored 53-19.

Tonight was a clear example of two teams in different stages. The Pistons are young and talented but are still a few years away from competing (which they inevitably will be doing soon).

The Hawks fancy themselves contenders and took care of business. Now the real test for the Hawks begins tomorrow with a road game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Stick with AllHawks.com for your coverage all day tomorrow.

Stats

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young - 36 PTS, 12 AST

Dejounte Murray - 26 PTS, 5 REB

Onyeka Okongwu - 16PTS, 7 REB

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham - 35 PTS, 9 REB

Bojan Bogdanovic - 22 PTS, 4 REB

Isaiah Stewart - 17 PTS, 8 REB

Recommended For You

Trae Young, Body Armor Giving Away Bottles

Interview: Mike Bibby