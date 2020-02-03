Hawks Reportedly Interested in Capela

The Hawks have been in talks with the Rockets around center Clint Capela, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday. Houston is “actively discussing” trading their big man with “a host of Eastern Conference franchises,” and Capela would certainly fill a need for Atlanta, who has long been in the market for a starting center.

Already one of the NBA’s best rim-running and defensive centers, Capela would fit into Atlanta’s short- and long-term plans as a defensive anchor and another target for Trae Young in the pick-and-roll. His impact as a defender has waned over the last two years, but Capela would still give the Hawks a switchable big and a long, athletic presence around the rim that could help anchor what has been one of the worst defenses in the NBA this season. If they traded for Capela now, the Hawks would have him under team control until 2023; he signed a five-year, $90 million deal with Houston in the 2018 offseason and is under contract for less than $20 million – a reasonable number for a player of his caliber – for the next four years.

While the Swiss center would theoretically be an ideal fit with the rest of Atlanta’s core, it’s unclear how the Hawks would acquire him without sacrificing a member of that nucleus. They don’t have many players on positive-value contracts other than those still on rookie-scale deals, who Atlanta would presumably be reluctant to trade at this stage in their rebuilding process. Alex Len and Jabari Parker, who make $4.16 and $6.5 million, respectively, would be of little use to the Rockets, who are trying to contend for a championship this season. Even if the Hawks were willing to trade John Collins, De’Andre Hunter, or Cam Reddish for Capela, it’s unlikely Houston would have much interest in them.

Wojnarowski noted that Houston could be flipping Capela merely for the purpose of acquiring draft capital to use in a subsequent trade for a wing and a different center – possibly in a three-team deal – which could make a deal with Atlanta more feasible. The Hawks have their own draft pick and Brooklyn’s lottery-protected first-round pick this season, as well as Oklahoma City’s 2022 first-rounder and all of their own firsts moving forward. Given Capela’s age and current value, the Hawks might be willing to attach multiple first-round picks (with some sort of protection on them) to Evan Turner’s contract for the big man.

According to Wojnarowski's report, the Hawks continue to scour the center market outside of Houston. They are still interested in Oklahoma City's Steven Adams, though talks with Detroit about Andre Drummond have "lost momentum" recently. Capela, who is averaging 13.9 points and 13.8 rebounds per game, has missed three of the last four games with a heel injury. The trade deadline is at 3 p.m. on February 6. We’ll know shortly how serious Atlanta’s interest is by then.