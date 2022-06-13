Hawks Reportedly Considering Trading John Collins for Lottery Pick

Last Friday, we covered the news where a Bleacher Report reporter stated the Atlanta Hawks were serious about trading John Collins to acquire the 7th overall draft pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. A few hours later, Atlanta Hawks CEO Steve Koonin called the rumor "Bull" on an Atlanta radio station.

In a new article, Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer wrote, "League sources say the Hawks are looking to add a lottery pick either by outright trading John Collins or also including this selection." The selection O'Connor is referring to is the 16th overall draft pick.

The NBA insider continued, "One of the teams they’ve had talks with is Portland. If Atlanta stays put, Eason makes sense because of his multi-positional defense, size, and playmaking."

John Collins has remained in trade rumors for two years. © Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

It is impossible to keep gossip under wraps in the NBA. Now we have multiple credible sources reporting that Atlanta's front office is serious about trading John Collins for a lottery pick.

Despite signing Collins to a new 5-year, $125 million contract in August 2021, Atlanta's front office has continuously shopped the 24-year-old forward around the league. Back in January, there were serious negotiations that would have sent Collins to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons.

The 2022 NBA Draft is just ten days away. It's safe to expect more buzz as we get closer to the big day. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

