Atlanta Hawks vs. Houston Rockets: Everything You Must Know

    December 13, 2021
    Hawks vs. Rockets: Television, Radio, Stream, Odds
    The Hawks (13-13) host the Rockets (8-17).
    © POOL PHOTOS-USA TODAY Sports

    Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Houston Rockets. This game features some exciting young players. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

    Game Details

    Houston Rockets at Atlanta Hawks

    Date: Monday, December 13, 2021

    Time: 7:30 PM EST

    Location: State Farm Arena

    How to Watch

    Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South

    Rockets Broadcast: AT&T SportsNet

    Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

    How to Listen

    Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

    Rockets Listen: SportsTalk 790 AM

    Odds

    Spread: Hawks -11.5

    Moneyline: ATL -699, HOU +500

    Total O/U: 225.5

    *Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

    Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks host the Houston Rockets on December 13, 2021.
