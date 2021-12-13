Atlanta Hawks vs. Houston Rockets: Everything You Must Know

Hawks vs. Rockets: Television, Radio, Stream, Odds
Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Houston Rockets. This game features some exciting young players. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.
Game Details
Houston Rockets at Atlanta Hawks
Date: Monday, December 13, 2021
Time: 7:30 PM EST
Location: State Farm Arena
How to Watch
Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South
Rockets Broadcast: AT&T SportsNet
Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!
How to Listen
Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game
Rockets Listen: SportsTalk 790 AM
Odds
Spread: Hawks -11.5
Moneyline: ATL -699, HOU +500
Total O/U: 225.5
*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
