AJ Griffin Explains No. 14 Jersey Number

One of the more enjoyable traditions of joining a new team is choosing a jersey number. The Atlanta Hawks first round draft pick AJ Griffin recently decided on the No. 14. Griffin wore No. 21 in high school and college, but that number is hanging in the rafters thanks to Dominique Wilkins.

In a short video posted on Twitter by the Hawks, Griffin gave the following answer on why he went with No. 14. "One, my brother wore it in high school. And I thought it was the next number available that I could see myself wearing. It was good to start off with that fresh number 14."

Griffin was correct in saying that No. 14 is fresh. The Hawks do not have much history with the jersey number. Malcolm Hill wore it briefly last season. Before that, it was Dewayne Dedmon in 2020. Perhaps the most famous Hawks player to wear No. 14 is Lenny Wilkens, who played for the St. Louis Hawks.

Griffin did not get to debut his new jersey number in Summer League due to foot soreness. So fans must wait until October to see the rookie wear the No. 14. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

