Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    Hawks vs. Suns: Watch, Listen, Stream, & Odds
    Publish date:

    Hawks vs. Suns: Watch, Listen, Stream, & Odds

    The Suns (4-3) host the Hawks (4-5) in an early season test.
    Author:

    © Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

    The Suns (4-3) host the Hawks (4-5) in an early season test.

    Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Phoenix Suns. The Hawks are trying to get back in the win column against a hot Suns team. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

    Game Details

    Atlanta Hawks at Phoenix Suns

    Date: Saturday, November 6, 2021

    No image description

    Time: 10:00 PM EST

    Location: Footprint Center

    How to Watch

    Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South

    Suns Broadcast: Bally Sports Arizona

    Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

    How to Listen

    Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

    Suns Listen: 98.7 FM Arizona Sports

    Odds

    Spread: Suns -3.5

    Moneyline: ATL +140, PHX -167

    Total O/U: 221.5

    *Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

    Cam Reddish Is Hawks Failsafe

    Lou Williams "Probably" Retiring

    Hawks Unveil New Uniforms, Court

    Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!

    Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns host the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, November 6, 2021.
    News

    Hawks vs. Suns: Everything You Must Know

    46 seconds ago
    Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns host Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, November 6, 2021.
    News

    Phoenix Suns vs. Atlanta Hawks Preview

    3 hours ago
    Trae Young wears his signature adidas basketball shoe in the 'SO SO DEF' colorway.
    Culture

    Adidas Trae Young 1 'SO SO DEF' Colorways Drop

    Nov 5, 2021
    Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (11) dribbles defended by Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the second half at State Farm Arena.
    News

    Hot Fourth Quarter Propels Jazz Over Hawks 116-98

    Nov 4, 2021
    Hawks Recognizing 12 Atlantans In 'Forever 404 Honors presented by Sharecare'.
    Culture

    Hawks, Sharecare Recognize Atlantans In ‘Forever 404 Honors'

    Nov 4, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) defends as Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) protects the ball from his knees during the first half at Vivint Smart Home Arena.
    News

    Hawks vs. Jazz: Everything You Must Know

    Nov 4, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles the ball against Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (10) and center Rudy Gobert (27) during the second half at Vivint Smart Home Arena.
    News

    Hawks vs. Jazz Cheat Sheet

    Nov 4, 2021
    Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) drives to the basket against Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) during the third quarter at Barclays Center.
    News

    Too Much Durant. Nets Beat Hawks 117-108

    Nov 3, 2021