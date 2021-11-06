Hawks vs. Suns: Everything You Must Know

Hawks vs. Suns: Watch, Listen, Stream, & Odds
Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Phoenix Suns. The Hawks are trying to get back in the win column against a hot Suns team. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.
Game Details
Atlanta Hawks at Phoenix Suns
Date: Saturday, November 6, 2021
Time: 10:00 PM EST
Location: Footprint Center
How to Watch
Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South
Suns Broadcast: Bally Sports Arizona
Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!
How to Listen
Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game
Suns Listen: 98.7 FM Arizona Sports
Odds
Spread: Suns -3.5
Moneyline: ATL +140, PHX -167
Total O/U: 221.5
*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
