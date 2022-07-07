Atlanta Hawks Talked to Trae Young About Improving His Defense

Skip to main content
Hawks Talked to Trae Young About Improving His Defense

Atlanta's front office is holding everyone accountable.

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

It is nearly impossible to improve upon the individual season Trae Young enjoyed this past year. The 23-year-old became the second player in NBA history to lead the league in total points and assists. In addition, Young averaged career highs in ten different statistical categories and was named All-NBA. Yet, Atlanta's front office is asking more.

Hawks general manager Landry Fields gave a candid answer in a radio interview on 92.9 FM The Game. Fields let it be known that the organization has had conversations (plural) with Young about improving his (individual) defense for next season.

There is no doubt that Young has room to improve on defense. Perimeter defense was one of the Hawks' weak spots last season, specifically point-of-attack defense. They finished bottom-five in the league for defensive rating. No one is blaming that all on Young. Defense requires effort and energy from the entire team, which Clint Capela noticed was lacking in training camp. 

The good news is that the team brought in All-Star guard Dejounte Murray who will cure much of what ails the team's perimeter defense. Additionally, they recently hired a new assistant coach billed as a defensive mastermind - although the results are mixed.

Atlanta's front office promised a shakeup following a disappointing season, and so far, they have delivered. It's safe to assume they are not done making moves, either. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis,

an 12, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin (16) dribbles the ball against Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the first quarter at State Farm Arena.

Trae Young guarding Caleb Martin.

Feb 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) looks on against the San Antonio Spurs in the first quarter at State Farm Arena.
