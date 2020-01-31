Hawks Use Team Effort To Top Sixers

The Hawks got back in the win column Thursday night with a 127-117 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. It was perhaps Atlanta's best win of the season -- a double-digit margin over a potential championship contender without several key rotation players.

Led by Trae Young's 39 points and 18 assists, Atlanta clicked on offense from the start and scored 1.14 points per possession on the night. Young had 14 points and 10 assists in the first quarter alone, which provided the foundation upon which Atlanta built the rest of its night. Seven Hawks scored in double figures, including John Collins (17 points and 20 rebounds), who had one of his best defensive games of the season as he and Damian Jones tussled with Joel Embiid down low.

Those two were also crucial in opening up Atlanta's offense as finishers in the pick-and-roll. Young fed them easy looks at the rim and read the Sixers' defense beautifully all night. He maintained command over both team's decision-making when he had the ball in his hands, guiding the Hawks to a robust 1.04 points per possession in the halfcourt. Atlanta attempted 35 3-pointers and constantly applied pressure to Philadelphia's defense in the pick-and-roll. Young attempted 16 free throws in the first half alone, and the Hawks shot 32-of-37 at the line for the game.

"If we were going to win it was gonna be one way, and it was imposing our will with pace and space and trying to just outwork them from start to finish," Lloyd Pierce said. "I thought our guys did a tremendous job. And that was kind of the exciting part of tonight’s game, just taking something, running with it."

Both teams pushed the tempo early on, and Ben Simmons was nearly as dominant as Young in the first quarter, scoring 15 points and terrorizing the Hawks on both ends of the floor with his speed and energy. Atlanta had no answer for Simmons' downhill drives to the rim or his activity on defense in the first frame, but gradually began to close off his driving lanes and obscure his passing vision as the game went on. Simmons had only seven points in the second and third quarters combined before pouring in nine more in the fourth as Atlanta's defense momentarily lost its structure.

The Sixers, for their part, defended Young much more effectively in the second half as well, but the Hawks (somehow) had more ancillary firepower on this particular night. When Philadelphia extended its defense to force the ball out of Young's hands, his teammates capitalized in a way the other Sixers largely couldn't. Philadelphia's bench shot a combined 6-for-24 -- including Mike Scott's 5-of-9 performance. While the Hawks couldn't completely stop Joel Embiid, they limited him far more effectively than they did the first time the Sixers visited.

While Embiid scored efficiently (21 points and 14 shot attempts), his inability to consistently punish Atlanta's lack of bulk in the frontcourt allowed the Hawks to successfully double-team, deny him, and force the ball out of his hands. With extra defenders swarming Embiid most every time he touched the ball, the Hawks could afford to play stretches with smaller defenders on him, and Vince Carter was Atlanta's most important defender in that role. At 6-foot-6, the 43-year-old gives up seven inches to Embiid, but battled the three-time All Star on the block and made his touches as arduous as possible.

"Vince was our sacrificial lamb," Pierce said. "He’s not going to worry about it if he gets any fouls. He knows we’re sending help anyway, so he’s smart enough, he’s physical enough, and he’s willing enough to just throw his body around and buy two seconds until a double-team comes."

As a byproduct of that effort, the Hawks held the Sixers to 1.10 points per possession -- far from an outstanding mark, but enough to support an incandescent offensive game from Young. The point guard became just the fifth player in NBA history -- and the first since 1993 -- to post 39 points and 18 assists in a single game, and he now ranks second in the NBA with 11 games of at least 30 points and 10 assists (one behind Luka Dončić).

"I think I managed the game pretty well from start to finish tonight, and I think my teammates helped me a lot with that," Young said. "You can’t get assists without your teammates making plays too. So they were making shots, getting to the hole, and catching my lobs."

Thursday's is the kind of performance that might have gone to waste earlier in the season as the Hawks struggled to provide any sort of support or infrastructure around their All Star. But Atlanta has become more competent and more complete in recent weeks and is finally developing into the feisty, electric, team it should have been before the season quickly and violently went off the rails in November. Wins like this one represent what kind of team the Hawks can be on their best nights, and lately those nights have become increasingly common.