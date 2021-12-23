Skip to main content
    December 23, 2021
    Hawks vs. 76ers: Watch, Stream, Listen, Odds
    The Hawks play the 76ers for the third and final time this season.
    © Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

    Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Philadelphia 76ers. If this matchup between eastern conference rivals doesn't elevate your heart rate, nothing will. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

    Game Details

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Philadelphia 76ers

    Date: Thursday, December 23, 2021

    Time: 7:00 PM EST

    Location: Wells Fargo Center

    How to Watch

    Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South

    76ers Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

    Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

    How to Listen

    Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

    76ers Listen: 97.5 FM The Fanatic

    Odds

    Spread: 76ers -9.5

    Moneyline: ATL +375, PHI -500

    Total O/U: 210.5

    *Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

    Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) shoots against the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter at State Farm Arena.
    News

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Everything You Must Know

    48 seconds ago
    The Atlanta Hawks play the Philadelphia 76ers for the third time this season on December 23, 2021.
    News

    Hawks vs. 76ers Preview: Next Man Up

    4 minutes ago
    Orlando Magic center Robin Lopez (33) makes a move against Atlanta Hawks center Gorgui Dieng (10) during the first quarter at State Farm Arena.
    News

    Shorthanded Magic Beat Undermanned Hawks 104-98

    11 hours ago
    Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter is eligible for contract extension.
    News

    Kevin Huerter Enters NBA Health & Safety Protocols

    16 hours ago
    Lou Williams is the latest Atlanta Hawks player to test positive for COVID-19 on December 22, 2021.
    News

    Lou Williams, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot Test Positive for COVID-19

    21 hours ago
    Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) and Atlanta Hawks guard Lou Williams (6) go after the loose ball during the second half at Amway Center.
    News

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Orlando Magic: Game Day Information

    Dec 22, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish (22) makes a three point basket against the Orlando Magic during the second half at Amway Center.
    News

    Hawks vs. Magic Preview: Both Teams Back in Action

    Dec 22, 2021
    Team Giannis guard Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks reacts in the first quarter during the 2020 NBA All Star Game at United Center.
    News

    Trae Young Gives Update After Entering NBA Health & Safety Protocols

    Dec 21, 2021