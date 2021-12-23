Atlanta Hawks vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Everything You Must Know

Hawks vs. 76ers: Watch, Stream, Listen, Odds
Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Philadelphia 76ers. If this matchup between eastern conference rivals doesn't elevate your heart rate, nothing will. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.
Game Details
Atlanta Hawks vs. Philadelphia 76ers
Date: Thursday, December 23, 2021
Time: 7:00 PM EST
Location: Wells Fargo Center
How to Watch
Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South
76ers Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!
How to Listen
Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game
76ers Listen: 97.5 FM The Fanatic
Odds
Spread: 76ers -9.5
Moneyline: ATL +375, PHI -500
Total O/U: 210.5
*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
Recommended For You
NBA Needs John Collins in Slam Dunk Contest
Interstate 35: Trae Young's Trainer Describes Formative Years
Trae Young Recreates 'Miller Time' in Pacers Jersey
Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!