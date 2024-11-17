Hawks vs Blazers: Deandre Ayton's Status Revealed For Tonight's Game
The Atlanta Hawks and the Portland Trail Blazers are set to face each other tonight and the Blazers just revealed the playing status of center Deandre Ayton. Ayton was doubtful coming into today's game and he has been ruled out for today's game.
Coming into tonight's game, the Hawks are 7th in the NBA in PPG, 13th in FG%, 19th in 3PA, 19th in 3P%, 5th in FTA, 21st in turnovers, and 15th in rebounding. Per Cleaning the Glass, Atlanta is 11th in points per 100 possessions, 14th in effective field goal percentage, 18th in turnover percentage, 18th offensive rebounding percentage, and 9th in free throw rate.
Defensively, it has been bumpy for Atlanta, but they are not going to be facing a offensive juggernaut tonight. Atlanta currently ranks 28th in PPG allowed, 18th in field goal percentage allowed, 30th in three-point attempts allowed, and 30th in three-point percentage allowed. Per Cleaning the Glass, Atlanta is 25th in points allowed per 100 possessions and 28th in effective field goal percentage allowed.
Portland's offense has struggled all season and they are going to be without Simons tonight and it seems likely that Ayton won't play. The Blazers are going to have to rely on Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe, and Jerami Grant for offensive production tonight.
The Blazers come into this game 27th in the NBA in PPG, 28th in field goal percentage, 27th in three point attempts, 28th in three point percentage, 12th in free throw attempts, 12th in rebounding, and 20th in turnovers. Per Cleaning the Glass, Portland is 30th in points per 100 possessions, 30th in effective field goal percentage, 27th in turnover percentage, 8th in offensive rebounding percentage, and 16th in free throw rate.
It is a little better on the defensive end for Portland, but only a little. The Blazers are 21st in PPG allowed, 19th in field goal percentage allowed, 28th in three-point attempts allowed, and 15th in three-point percentage allowed. Per Cleaning the Glass, Portland is 14th in points allowed per 100 possessions and 21st in effective field goal percentage allowed.
Trae Young has been in a bit of a slump, but he is still the leader of the Hawks offense. Young shot 5-18 in Friday's win over Washington and is shooting 38% from the field this season and 34% from three. He is second in the NBA in assists per game, averaging 11.3.
Dyson Daniels has been the story on the Hawks. He has at least six steals in four straight games and has been arguably the top perimeter defender in the NBA this year. With Simons out, it will be interesting to see who Daniels guards tonight. His offense is starting to come around as well, as he has scored at least 16 points in four straight games. He has been awesome to start the year for Atlanta.
Zaccharie Risacher is going to get the start tonight and it has been up and down for the No. 1 pick. He is only shooting 37% from the field and 23% from three, but he is defending well and nothing looks to big for him. Once the shots start falling, Risacher is going to be a major impact player.
Jalen Johnson has been one of the best young players in the league this season and it seems like he is getting better with each game. Johnson is averaging 18.9 PPG, 10.4 RPG, and 5.5 APG this season on 46% from the field and 31% from three. His passing has taken a step forward this season and once his three-point shot starts falling, it will be scary for opposing teams when facing Atlanta.
The Hawks have gotten great production from the center position lately. Whether it is Clint Capela, Onyeka Okongwu, or Larry Nance, the Hawks are getting good defense and rebounding. Nance currently leads the Hawks in three-point percentage (67%) and has shared the floor with both Capela and Okongwu in the past two games, something Quin Snyder had been reluctant to do.
Keaton Wallace is likely to lead the backup point guard minutes tonight unless Bufkin comes back and takes over. Wallace has done great over the past few weeks of being a reliable two-way player when backing up Young.
If Krejci plays, I think he will get minutes tonight off the bench, along with Garrison Matthews. With Hunter out, it would not shock me to see David Roddy get minutes tonight either.
Portland is going to be relying on Grant tonight for offense, but they are likely going to need a big game from Henderson as well. Toumani Camara is shooting 44% from three this season and the Hawks have been poor at defending the three-point line. If Ayton does not play, rookie Donovan Clingan will likely start, with Robert Williams coming off the bench. Clingan had a monster game on Wednesday vs Minnesota, scoring 17 points, grabbing 12 rebounds, and blocking eight shots in 31 minutes. Clingan has incredible defensive ability and that could alter the Hawks's shooting decisions.