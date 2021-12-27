Skip to main content
    December 27, 2021
    Hawks vs. Bulls: Television, Stream, Listen, Odds
    The Hawks (15-17) host the Bulls (20-10).
    © Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

    Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the game between the Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls. Both teams have been ravaged by injuries and illness. However, there are some interesting storylines coming into this game. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

    Game Details

    Chicago Bulls at Atlanta Hawks

    Date: Monday, December 27, 2021

    Time: 7:30 PM EST

    Location: State Farm Arena

    How to Watch

    Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South

    Bulls Broadcast: Bally Sports Midwest

    Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

    How to Listen

    Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

    Bulls Listen: Chicago Bulls Radio Network

    Odds

    Spread: Bulls -5.5

    Moneyline: ATL +188, CHI -225

    Total O/U: 207.5

    *Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

    The Atlanta Hawks host the Chicago Bulls on December 27, 2021.
    News

    Chicago Bulls vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Day Information

    49 seconds ago
    The Atlanta Hawks host the Chicago Bulls on December 27, 2021.
    News

    Hawks vs. Bulls Preview: Unstoppa-Bulls

    6 minutes ago
    John Collins entered the NBA Health & Safety Protocols one day after playing against the New York Knicks.
    News

    Two More Atlanta Hawks Test Positive for COVID-19

    21 hours ago
    New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin (1) dunks in the second quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden.
    News

    Knicks Defeat Hawks 101-87 in Unusual Christmas Day Game

    Dec 25, 2021
    New York Knicks center Taj Gibson (67) and Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) fight for a loose ball in the third quarter during game five in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden.
    News

    Hawks vs. Knicks: Game Day Information

    Dec 25, 2021
    Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks return to Madison Square Garden to play the New York Knicks on Christmas Day 2021.
    News

    Hawks vs Knicks Preview: Return to Madison Square Garden

    Dec 25, 2021
    Onyeka Okongwu tested positive for COVID-19 on December 24, 2021.
    News

    Onyeka Okongwu is Ninth Hawks Player to Enter Health & Safety Protocols

    Dec 24, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young has been ruled out against the New York Knicks on Christmas Day.
    News

    Trae Young Expected OUT Against Knicks on Christmas Day

    Dec 24, 2021