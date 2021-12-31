Atlanta Hawks vs. Cleveland Cavs: Stream, Listen, Odds

Skip to main content
    December 31, 2021
    Hawks vs. Cavaliers: Watch, Stream, Bet
    Publish date:

    Hawks vs. Cavaliers: Watch, Stream, Bet

    The Cavaliers (20-15) host the Hawks (15-19).
    Author:

    © Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

    The Cavaliers (20-15) host the Hawks (15-19).

    Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Both teams need a win to close out 2021. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

    Game Details

    Atlanta Hawks at Cleveland Cavaliers

    Date: Friday, December 31, 2021

    Time: 7:30 PM EST

    Location: Rockert Mortgage FieldHouse

    How to Watch

    Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South

    Cavaliers Broadcast: Bally Sports Ohio

    Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

    How to Listen

    Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

    Cavaliers Listen: First Energy Cavaliers Radio Network Coverage

    Odds

    Spread: Cavs -1.5

    Moneyline: ATL +100, CLE -118

    Total O/U: 215.5

    *Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

