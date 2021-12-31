Atlanta Hawks vs. Cleveland Cavs: Stream, Listen, Odds

Hawks vs. Cavaliers: Watch, Stream, Bet
Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Both teams need a win to close out 2021. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.
Game Details
Atlanta Hawks at Cleveland Cavaliers
Date: Friday, December 31, 2021
Time: 7:30 PM EST
Location: Rockert Mortgage FieldHouse
How to Watch
Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South
Cavaliers Broadcast: Bally Sports Ohio
Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!
How to Listen
Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game
Cavaliers Listen: First Energy Cavaliers Radio Network Coverage
Odds
Spread: Cavs -1.5
Moneyline: ATL +100, CLE -118
Total O/U: 215.5
*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
Recommended For You
Trae Young's Villain Origin Story
Hawks Getting New Sponsor Patches
Interview: Nick Van Exel at 50
Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!