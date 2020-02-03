Hawks vs. Celtics Game Preview

Just as they had begun to get healthy and play their best basketball of the season, another wave of injuries has struck the 13-37 Hawks, leaving them shorthanded once again Monday night against Boston. Given how Atlanta fared against the hobbled Mavericks on Saturday, entering a game against the 33-15 Celtics with only half a rotation does not portend well for the Hawks.

Alex Len, who has missed the last four games with a strained hip flexor, is unlikely to play on Monday while Bruno Fernando is still questionable with a calf strain. De’Andre Hunter is recovering from a sprained ankle and DeAndre’ Bembry is out indefinitely with right hand neuritis. Cam Reddish will miss Monday’s action after sustaining a concussion in Dallas, and Trae Young status has yet to be determined after turning his right ankle (again) in the same game (he was reportedly not limping or icing his ankle on Saturday night). Jabari Parker isn’t ready to return from a shoulder injury that has kept him out since Atlanta’s first game against Boston on January 3.

Game Time: Monday, February 3, 2020, 7:30 p.m.

Location: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

TV: FOX Sports Southeast, NBC Sports Boston

Streaming: NBA League Pass, FOX Sports Go

Spread: BOS -5.5

A lack of depth that profound likely won’t play against Boston, especially if Young can’t go. The Celtics have the third-most efficient offense and defense in the NBA, and only Milwaukee owns a better point differential. They punish opponents for nearly every mistake without making many of their own, and gradually overwhelm teams over the course of games until, suddenly, the game is well in hand. While it tends to start games slow, Boston has the league’s best fourth-quarter offense and multiple players on whom to rely late in games. In their first meeting of the season, the Hawks ambushed the Celtics early, only for Boston to steadily push its way to a three-point win.

That was the first game Young, Reddish, Hunter, John Collins, and Kevin Huerter started together, and the offense clicked from the jump. When Collins left the game after a hard fall under the rim, Atlanta never found quite the same verve. The two sides took vastly different approaches to scoring in that game. Boston took half of its shots at the rim and only 23 percent from 3-point range; the Hawks, meanwhile, took 46 percent of their attempts from beyond the arc and only a quarter at the rim. Atlanta defended the rim just well enough to stay in the game with its shooting, but the Celtics held key advantages in the turnover department, at the foul line, and on the offensive glass – enough, after a tense late-game sequence, to secure a 109-106 victory.

The Celtics aren’t without their share of injuries; Kemba Walker and Robert Williams will both miss Monday’s game with hip injuries, while Enes Kanter and Marcus Smart are both listed as questionable. The difference between the two teams is the depth each has to lean on in the absence of other key players. Without Young, Atlanta lacks a real engine capable of pointing the team in the right direction offensively. The Celtics, meanwhile, have multiple All Star-caliber playmakers on the wing, even without Smart and Walker in the lineup.

Jayson Tatum was selected to his first All-Star team last week and his teammate, Jaylen Brown, arguably had a stronger case. Gordon Hayward has begun to look like the cagey, slithery player he was before a traumatic ankle injury in 2017. All three players average at least 16 points per game and are positives on both ends of the floor. Boston plugs players off the bench into Brad Stevens’ system without missing a beat. The Hawks, by contrast, lack any sort of reliable depth beyond their top five or six players, and even they become less effective as they necessarily take on heavier workloads.

Against the Mavericks, Jeff Teague started the second half after Reddish exited, and if Hunter can’t go on Monday night, it’s likely the Hawks start with two point guards once again. The fifth spot in the lineup, however, could be due for change. Lloyd Pierce settled on a frontcourt of Collins and Damian Jones in the last two games, but the Celtics don’t play a particularly big starting five, and their wing corps will pose even greater issues if Collins has to chase Brown or Tatum on the perimeter. That could nudge Vince Carter or Treveon Graham in at power forward as a counter to Boston’s quick, interchangeable lineups.

That, clearly, is not a great situation for a team to find itself in. The Hawks will try to make the most of it anyway.