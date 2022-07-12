Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat Summer League Preview

Skip to main content
Hawks vs. Heat Summer League Preview

The Hawks are 0-2 in Summer League play.

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks Summer League team is back in action tonight against the Miami Heat. The Hawks have not looked good so far this summer. The young squad is 0-2 and battling injuries. Below is everything you need to know about tonight's matchup.

Game Details

Opponent: Miami Heat

Time: 7:00 PM (Eastern)

Television: NBA TV

Arena: Thomas & Mack Center (Las Vegas)

Spread: MIA (-5.5)

O/U: 170.5

*Odds provided by SI Sportsbook

Injury Report

Hawks first round draft pick AJ Griffin is yet to make his professional debut. The former Duke Blue Devil is dealing with right foot discomfort and is considered day-to-day. Additionally, coach Nick Van Exel acknowledged that Sharife Cooper's right thumb soreness is affecting the point guard's play.

What to Expect

The Hawks Summer League squad is young, but they make up for it by being small and struggling on both ends of the floor. After a disappointing 28-point blowout at the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans last night, we are hopeful that will motivate this team to play better. But right now, the Heat as slight favorites seems like a safe bet. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Atlanta Hawks guard Tyrese Martin (22) shoots against New Orleans Pelicans guard John Petty Jr. (30) during an NBA Summer League game at Cox Pavilion.

Hawks second round draft pick Tyrese Martin shooting over a New Orleans Pelicans defender.

Atlanta Hawks guard Tyrese Martin (22) dribbles against New Orleans Pelicans center Tyrique Jones (36) during an NBA Summer League game at Cox Pavilion.
