Hawks vs Kings: 3 Best Bets For Tonight's Game
The Atlanta Hawks are back at State Farm Arena tonight and they are hoping to be able to snap their three game losing streak. It is not going to be an easy task though. They are hosting the Sacramento Kings tonight and while just 2-2, the Kings have been playing well all season and boast one of the NBA's best starting lineups.
The Hawks are once again going to be without Dyson Daniels, De'Andre Hunter, Kobe Bufkin, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and Vit Krejci, making this an even tougher game than it already was.
So when looking at this game tonight, what are some best bets?
1. DeMar DeRozan Over 21.5 points (-102)
DeRozan was the big offseason addition for Sacramento and he is off to a solid start. He has scored at least 20 points in every game this season and has gone over this number every game except one. Facing a Hawks team that is shorthanded and not great defensively right now seems like a recipe for DeRozan to score at least 22 points tonight.
2. Malik Monk Over 1.5 Threes made (-186)
This feels almost like stealing. Monk is one of the best bench players in the NBA and can get hot scoring the ball at any time. He has made multiple threes in every game but one so far this year and I don't think tonight is a night that he is going to be stopped. Playing a bad defense like the Hawks that is dead last in the NBA in three pointers allowed and three point percentage allowed is a good environment to be in for this to hit.
3. Jalen Johnson over 9.5 rebounds (+100)
The Kings are one of the worst rebounding teams in the NBA and Johnson has reached double digit rebounds in the last two games and in three of the five games this season. With so many injuries, Johnson is likely to play a lot of minutes and against one of the NBA's worst rebounding teams this season, I like his chances to go over this number and get another double-digit rebounding game.
