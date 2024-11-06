Hawks vs Knicks: Three Best Bets For Tonight's Game
The Atlanta Hawks are back in action tonight at State Farm Arena and after playing one Eastern Conference contender on Monday when they faced the Celtics, they welcome in the New York Knicks, who are expected to be at the top of the conference by seasons end. This is the first matchup of the year between these two teams.
The Atlanta Hawks have been one of the most injured teams in the NBA this season, but they might actually have some good news on the way. After missing the last six games, De'Andre Hunter (right knee injury management) has been upgraded from out to questionable for tonight's game. Not only that, Trae Young (right rib strain) is being listed as probable for tonight. Young exited the game vs the Celtics Monday night and did not return, but it is a good sign that it does not appear to be a long-term injury for the Hawks star point guard.
Heading into tonight, what are some best bets for the game?
1. Karl Anthony-Towns Top Scorer (+490)
The Hawks could have a matchup issue with Towns tonight. Capela is a good defensive player, but is better suited to protect the paint. Towns is going to get Capela out of the paint and stretch the floor and he has a chance to own this matchup. Jalen Brunson is the favorite to be the top scorer, but I think Towns has the better matchup against the Hawks tonight and would not be surprised to see him finish with the most points in tonight's game.
2. Trae Young over 24.5 points (+100)
Young had a tough performance on Monday vs Boston, scoring only two points, but I think he can bounce back. While the Knicks have good wing defenders in Bridges, Anunoby, and Hart, the Knicks also have more weaknesses to exploit than Boston does. Brunson and Towns are weak defenders that can be targeted tonight and I think Young will find a way to get at least 25 points.
3. Dyson Daniels over 9.5 points (+100)
I picked Daniels to go over 10.5 on Monday and he proceeded to get to eight points quickly before not scoring again the rest of the game. The line has dropped for Daniels point total in this game and I am going back to the well again. In four of the six games that Daniels has played this year, he has gone over 9.5 and I think he finds a way to tonight.
