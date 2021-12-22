Preview

The Orlando Magic are in the earliest stages of a rebuild. Last spring, they hosted a fire sale of their assets. This summer, they drafted smart, now they prioritize the playing time of young players. With that comes the growing pains. The Magic have lost 14 of their last 16 games.

What the Magic (and the Hawks) weren't counting on was another irregular schedule this season. Both teams had their previous game postponed and look to get back in action tonight. They have played each other twice this season, with the Hawks winning both contests.

However, tonight's game will hardly resemble the previous matchups this season. Sure, both teams are missing key players. But the Magic roster is almost unrecognizable (more on that later).

Meanwhile, the Hawks are without Trae Young, Clint Capela, and Danilo Gallinari (in addition to injured players listed below). So it's officially next-man-up season for the Hawks. It's safe to assume that most of the offense will now come from John Collins, Cam Reddish, and Kevin Huerter.

Injury Report

In my time covering the NBA, I've never seen a roster as decimated in December as the Magic. Orlando's front office has been using the brand new league rules to sign as many new players as possible to fill the holes on the team. So, rather than type out each player the Magic are without tonight, here's a screenshot from Dan Savage of OrlandoMagic.com.

As I mentioned earlier, the Hawks are without Young, Capela, and Gallinari. In addition, the rest of their injury report lists De'Andre Hunter (right wrist injury recovery) and Solomon Hill (right hamstring tear) as out.

However, there is some reason for optimism. Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (non-COVID illness) is questionable, while Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle sprain) is probable. 'Bogi' hasn't played since November 27. After missing eight games, it's safe to say he will be on a minutes restriction whenever he returns.

Odds

SI Sportsbook lists the Hawks as 8.5-point favorites. Even though the Hawks are without so many significant players, their roster is still in better shape than the Magic. Barring any unforeseen changes (more players testing positive for COVID), it's safe to assume the Hawks win their third game against the Magic this season. Will they cover the spread? That will be determined by the newly elevated role players.

