Atlanta Hawks vs. Orlando Magic: Game Day Information

    December 22, 2021
    Hawks vs. Magic: Watch, Listen, Stream, Odds
    Both teams had their last game postponed due to COVID-19.
    © Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

    Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Orlando Magic. Both teams have been ravaged by injuries and illness. However, there are some interesting storylines coming into this game. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

    Game Details

    Atlanta Hawks at Orlando Magic

    Date: Wednesday, December 22, 2021

    Time: 7:30 PM EST

    Location: State Farm Arena

    How to Watch

    Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South

    Magic Broadcast: Bally Sports Florida

    Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

    How to Listen

    Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

    Magic Listen: 96.9 FM The Game

    Odds

    Spread: Hawks -8.5

    Moneyline: ATL -400, ORL +310

    Total O/U: 214.5

    *Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

