Atlanta Hawks vs. Orlando Magic: Game Day Information

Hawks vs. Magic: Watch, Listen, Stream, Odds
Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Orlando Magic. Both teams have been ravaged by injuries and illness. However, there are some interesting storylines coming into this game. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.
Game Details
Atlanta Hawks at Orlando Magic
Date: Wednesday, December 22, 2021
Time: 7:30 PM EST
Location: State Farm Arena
How to Watch
Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South
Magic Broadcast: Bally Sports Florida
Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!
How to Listen
Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game
Magic Listen: 96.9 FM The Game
Odds
Spread: Hawks -8.5
Moneyline: ATL -400, ORL +310
Total O/U: 214.5
*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
