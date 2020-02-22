Hawks vs. Mavericks Game Preview: Young & Dončić Square Off

Saturday night’s game between the Hawks and Mavericks will come with significantly more fanfare and intrigue than when the teams first met three weeks ago. The Mavs pummelled Atlanta, 123-100, as Trae Young left the game early with a sprained ankle and Luka Dončić missed the contest with an ankle injury of his own. Dallas methodically picked the shorthanded Hawks apart behind 27 points and eight assists from Jalen Brunson while Dorian Finney-Smith and Maxi Kleber combined for 40 points.

Saturday should be a more appealing affair, not only for the appeal of Young and Dončić’s first meeting of the season, but for the styles of play the two afford their teams. Both the Hawks and Mavericks run systems -- to varying degrees of success -- predicated on spacing the floor around a ball-dominant offensive creator and creating shots out of the pick-and-roll. These are two of the most pick-and-roll-reliant offenses in the NBA, and though their respective catalysts operate slightly different in the two-man game, both do so with breathtaking flair and precision.

Game Time: Saturday, February 22, 2020, 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

TV: FOX Sports Southeast, FOX Sports Southwest

Streaming: NBA League Pass, FOX Sports Go

Spread: Mavericks -6.0

Dončić and Young carry enormous offensive burdens for their respective teams, posting the highest and third-highest usage rates in the league this season. Both are capable 3-point shooters, particularly on step-backs, and have devastating floaters that can render even the lengthiest rim protectors powerless. They operate with patience and craft, surveying all possible options as they pin defenders on their backs, and are masters at getting to the foul line. The two rank second and third in the NBA, respectively, in pick-and-roll scoring, which says nothing of their most impressive shared trait. Young and Dončić exist in a rarified group of passers, the kind that can spot lobs from any angle, whip the ball straight into a shooter’s hands, and pry open space with the mere raise of an eyebrow.

Where some lead guards capitalize on advantages created by their team’s system, Dončić and Young actively create opportunities as passers, and it feels only fitting that they are tied for second in the NBA in points created via assist. They’ll bend defenses to their liking until an opening forms, then strike before their opponent can close it. They anticipate how defenders will react to their initial moves, knowing what those reactions will leave open, yet have the wherewithal to improvise when necessary. There aren’t two better no-look passers this side of Nikola Jokic.

“It’s really the same thing teams face when they play us,” Lloyd Pierce said of preparing for Dončić and the Mavs. “He’s not dynamic like Trae is, but he’s bigger and he’s got the ability to pass over the defense. So we’ve gotta try and keep him in front, we’ve got to take care of things behind.”

While the basic elements of their games are similar, Young and Dončić put them together slightly differently. Both players have unlimited range as shooters, but Young’s quick trigger and higher percentage on 3-pointers instill more panic in defenders than Dončić’s more methodical and less effective stepbacks. Dončić has the size and heft to bully his way to the rim and pass over the top of defenses, which makes him a slightly more versatile scorer. His ability to shed defenders and shield shot-blockers with his size and strength makes him a far more effective finisher at the rim.

Young doesn’t have that luxury, so he compensates with a more creative playmaking arsenal and a deadlier jumper. He hunts layups above all else when he passes; Dončić is more adept at spraying kickout passes that lead to open 3s.

Of course, Dončić and Young are linked not only by their similar skill sets but by a draft-night trade in 2018 that sent Dončić to Dallas in exchange for Young and the pick that became Cam Reddish. That swap linked them together for the rest of their careers, and sparked endless (and mostly inane) comparisons of the two players. That both made their All-Star debuts as starters last week only added fuel to those debates.

The players themselves, however, don’t put much stock into the alleged rivalry between them. Neither views the other as his rival, nor is there any heightened motivation for either to play well when they square off.

"I treat tomorrow just like a regular day," Young said. "I know the fans and everybody who’s going, whoever’s gonna be watching are gonna think of it differently because we’re playing the Mavs, but to be honest, it’s just another day for me."

Young and Dončić chat off the court from time to time and root for one another’s success so long as they aren’t competing head-to-head. The 2018 trade may have driven a wedge between Team Young and Team Dončić in public discourse, but it only brought the two players closer together. “There’s a mutual respect between each other,” Young said. “We both came out of the same draft class, we both wanted to represent our class at a high level, and I think we’ve done that so far.”

While both Young and Dončić have enjoyed remarkable individual success to this point in their careers, their respective teams have trended in opposite directions this season -- though only so much credit or blame can be attributed to a single player. Where Atlanta opted to rebuild around Young through the draft with similarly-aged players, the Mavericks almost immediately surrounded Dončić with capable veteran shooters and finishers. As a result, Dallas owns a 33-22 record -- the sixth-best mark in the West -- and the most efficient offense in NBA history while the Hawks sit just two wins above the worst record in the Eastern Conference with a bottom-five offense and defense.

While Dončić is a special kind of offensive catalyst, it takes far more than a single player to reach the heights Dallas has on offense this season. As much as their accuracy from the field or their top-10 free-throw rate, it’s Dallas’ protection of the ball that allows its offense to hum so efficiently; only the Spurs turn the ball over on a lower percentage of their possessions. For a team to boast the most effective regular-season offense of all time with a 20-year-old in the driver’s seat is not only a testament to Dončić’s brilliance, but the competence of his teammates.

In addition to finishing plays at an efficient rate, most every Maverick is also a keen decision-maker. Rick Carlisle keeps multiple ball-handlers on the floor at all times, even as Dončić runs most of the offense, and nearly everyone reads the game at a high level. Even Dorian Finney-Smith and Justin Jackson -- usually fifth options -- are capable of attacking closeouts, putting the ball on the floor, and making the right decision. “That goes to I.Q,” Pierce said. “You want to play with as many high-I.Q. players and facilitators as you can because they keep the game flowing. It’s hard to guard.”

Due to the fact that Atlanta and Dallas play in different conferences and Dončić’s absence from their first meeting this year, Saturday will be the first time in 14 months that Young and Dončić have squared off. To them, it will be another game in a long season, no matter what the history between them and the franchises they now lead. “I feel like a lot of people want us to hate each other, but that’s not the case,” Young said. “We’re both pulling for each other until we play each other.”