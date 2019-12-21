Hawks vs. Nets Live Notebook

The Hawks and Nets meet for the second time this season on Saturday, this time in Brooklyn at 6:00 on Saturday. The Nets took the first matchup between the two teams, 130-118, in Atlanta. They used 18 offensive rebounds and 20-point efforts from four players to outlast the Hawks, who got 39 points and 10 assists from Trae Young.

For a full analysis of what to expect in Saturday's game, click here.

Pregame

Hawks Starting Lineup Remains the Same

The Hawks will start Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, Cam Reddish, De'Andre Hunter, and Bruno Fernando for the second consecutive game, Lloyd Pierce announced before the game. All five players are in their first or second NBA seasons and had played just three minutes together all season prior to Thursday's game against the Jazz.

That unit successfully created a greater sense of urgency against Utah, which has been an issue for Atlanta all season, and has the versatility to defend Brooklyn's small lineup better than the frontcourt of Jabari Parker and Damian Jones.

First Quarter

Fernando Holding Strong Inside

Bruno Fernando has looked good on defense early, protecting the rim aggressively and under control. He's made a couple of nice verticality plays to contest layup attempts (one of which was called for a foul on Jarrett Allen) and stayed in position with his head on a swivel in help.

Fernando still has a long way to go to become a real defensive anchor, but he's flashed some solid instincts even amid frequent mental lapses, and has the tools to defend multiple positions well. Moving into the starting lineup should help his development, even if Fernando has some struggles along the way. So far tonight, he has been as solid as Atlanta could hope.

Hawks Offense Flowing Quickly

Atlanta may have found some offensive synergy with its new starting five. The ball and players seem to move more fluidly with four wings on the court, and the Hawks make unselfish, connective plays to keep the offense moving without any one player stopping the ball. The operation doesn't feel quite as fluid with Parker, Alex Len, or Damian Jones on the floor.

Nets lead 22-20.

How Will Brooklyn's Run Affect Atlanta's Energy?

The Nets made a 15-0 spurt after an initial 18-7 Hawks run to get back in front, and Atlanta hasn't played with as much life over the last few minutes as it did in the opening five. The team's response over last three minutes of the first period will be an important indicator for whether the Hawks punch back or surrender to Brooklyn's aggression.

Nets lead 27-25.

Nets Suffering Inside Without Allen

The Hawks were far more successful attacking the rim in the first quarter after DeAndre Jordan replaced Jarrett Allen. The latter is a lively, athletic rim protector while the former doesn't challenge shots nearly as effectively as he did earlier in his career. Jordan would prefer to stay grounded and snatch defensive rebounds than leave his feet to challenge layups, and Atlanta is taking advantage of his immobility.

Absent a great rim protector to deter them inside, the Hawks have looked far more comfortable shooting around the rim, which was a big reason they managed to even up the game late in the first quarter.

Kenny Atkinson deserves credit for sticking with the younger, better center in the starting lineup rather than the veteran, but Brooklyn is discovering just how wide the gap between the two is on defense.

34-34 at the end of the first.

Second Quarter

Carter Continues to Rise in Record Books

Vince Carter's entry into the game at the start of the second quarter was notable for two reasons. Firstly, he passed John Stockton for fourth all-time in games played with 1,505. Secondly, it could represent a shift in the back end of Atlanta's rotation.

Carter did not play on Thursday after being a staple of Lloyd Pierce's rotation for the first 28 games of the season, which Pierce attributed to Evan Turner's superior defensive versatility. Turner has a minor right hamstring strain and was questionable coming into tonight's game, so Carter may just be a stopgap until Turner gets fully healthy. But I'd expect Pierce to toggle between the two for the final spot in the rotation depending on the matchup.

Turner may be more versatile, but Carter's (relative) ability to shoot may be more valuable than the all-around skill set Turner offers. There will be games in which the 42-year-old is simply too slow to defend certain opponents, but he'll be worth keeping in the mix some nights.

Hawks lead 52-45.

Atlanta Controlling the Boards

In an unforeseen development, the Hawks have dominated the glass in the first half, grabbing 80 percent of available defensive boards and over 40 percent of their own misses. Alex Len has nine rebounds off the bench while Fernando has grabbled five in seven minutes. Both have done yeoman's work boxing out DeAndre Jordan and Jarrett Allen.

Atlanta struggled mightily on the glass the first time it played Brooklyn and has been the worst defensive rebounding team in the NBA to date. This half is an aberration in a trend that will most likely continue, but it flips a key advantage the Nets should have in this game. For a team that hasn't won a game in nearly two weeks, that's enough.

Atlanta leads 60-49.