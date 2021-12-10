Hawks vs. Nets: Everything You Must Know

Skip to main content
    December 10, 2021
    Brooklyn Nets vs. Atlanta Hawks: Watch, Listen, Stream, Odds
    Brooklyn Nets vs. Atlanta Hawks: Watch, Listen, Stream, Odds

    The Hawks (13-12) host the Nets (17-8).
    © Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

    Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Brooklyn Nets. This Eastern Conference battle features two of the most exciting teams in the entire NBA. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

    Game Details

    Brooklyn Nets at Atlanta Hawks

    Date: Friday, December 10, 2021

    Time: 7:30 PM EST

    Location: State Farm Arena

    How to Watch

    Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South

    Nets Broadcast: YES Network

    Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

    How to Listen

    Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

    Nets Listen: 101.9 FM WFan Sports Radio

    Odds

    Spread: Hawks -1.5

    Moneyline: ATL -125, BKN +105

    Total O/U: 225.5

    *Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

    Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) drives to the basket against Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) during the third quarter at Barclays Center.
