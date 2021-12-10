Hawks vs. Nets: Everything You Must Know

Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Brooklyn Nets. This Eastern Conference battle features two of the most exciting teams in the entire NBA. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

Game Details

Brooklyn Nets at Atlanta Hawks

Date: Friday, December 10, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM EST

Location: State Farm Arena

How to Watch

Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South

Nets Broadcast: YES Network

Live Stream: fuboTV

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

Nets Listen: 101.9 FM WFan Sports Radio

Odds

Spread: Hawks -1.5

Moneyline: ATL -125, BKN +105

Total O/U: 225.5

*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

