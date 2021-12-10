Hawks vs. Nets: Everything You Must Know

Brooklyn Nets vs. Atlanta Hawks: Watch, Listen, Stream, Odds
Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Brooklyn Nets. This Eastern Conference battle features two of the most exciting teams in the entire NBA. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.
Game Details
Brooklyn Nets at Atlanta Hawks
Date: Friday, December 10, 2021
Time: 7:30 PM EST
Location: State Farm Arena
How to Watch
Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South
Nets Broadcast: YES Network
How to Listen
Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game
Nets Listen: 101.9 FM WFan Sports Radio
Odds
Spread: Hawks -1.5
Moneyline: ATL -125, BKN +105
Total O/U: 225.5
*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
