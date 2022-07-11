Atlanta Hawks vs. New Orleans Pelicans Summer League Preview

The Atlanta Hawks Summer League team is back in action tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Hawks did not look good in their first game of the Summer League against the Utah Jazz. Below is everything you need to know about tonight's matchup.

Game Details

Opponent: New Orleans Pelicans

Time: 6:00 PM (Eastern)

Television: NBA TV

Arena: Cox Pavillion (Las Vegas)

Spread: NOP (-6)

O/U: 173

*Odds provided by SI Sportsbook

Injury Report

On Saturday night, Sharife Cooper (right thumb soreness) played through the pain and is expected to participate tonight. Meanwhile, AJ Griffin (foot soreness) missed the Jazz game and is questionable.

Keep in mind that Jalen Johnson was never on the Hawks Summer League roster. After finishing his rookie season, the power forward had a non-surgical procedure on his left knee to address tendinitis.

What to Expect

It is never wise to make sweeping conclusions based on Summer League. If that were the case, Trae Young would have struggled professionally, which of course, has not been the situation.

The Hawks struggled offensively during the first Summer League game. They shot 32.9% from the field, 21.4% from 3PT, and 55.6 from the foul line. To make matters worse, Sharife Cooper struggled. It's safe to assume the Hawks play much better tonight against the Pelicans.

