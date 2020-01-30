Hawks vs. Sixers Game Preview

Even as they sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, the 76ers have underachieved. That’s less of a knock on the way they’ve played than an expression of how good they can be when they operate at fully capacity. Philadelphia has the talent to compete for a championship this season, if only it could find a way to maximize its best players all at once. One’s belief in the Sixers’ ability to win an NBA title depends on how they make sense of the assemblage of talent on the roster.

There’s no denying that Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons are elite two-way forces, but interpretations of damaging how the two fit together on offense can vary. Some view Simmons’ inability to shoot jumpers as a fatal flaw that will prohibit Philadelphia from winning a championship; others see it as just another weakness to be worked around. Embiid’s flaws aren’t as noticeable, though his limited playmaking ability and his own inconsistent shooting make it more difficult to accommodate a star as unique as Simmons. The big man prefers a slower halfcourt game that allows him to eat up possessions on the block and physically overpower opponents. Simmons likes to push the tempo and find easy opportunity in transition. The two can play at their best alongside one another, it just doesn’t happen as seamlessly as it does with other star pairings around the league.

Game Time: Thursday, January 30, 2020, 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

TV: FOX Sports Southeast, NBC Sports Philadelphia

Streaming: NBA League Pass, FOX Sports Go, NBC Sports Live

Spread: PHI -7.5

Defensively, there may not be a better star duo in the NBA. Embiid is a terror around the basket who blocks, contests, and prevents altogether the opposition’s attempts to score at the rim. According to Cleaning the Glass’ tracking data, opponents take only 31.4 percent of their shots at the rim with Embiid on the floor, and nearly 40 percent when he sits – one of the largest single-player disparities in the league. Simmons, for his part, is one of the most versatile defenders in the NBA. At 6-foot-10, he can stay in front of smaller guards and chase them around screens, but also has the length and strength to bother wings and forwards. The Sixers even used him on opposing centers at times during Embiid’s recent nine-game absence. If a ball-handler somehow manages to escape Simmons’ pestering, he’ll likely still have Embiid to deal with at the next level of defense.

The Sixers complement their two stars with savvy and versatile defenders at every position. When healthy, they might have the most imposing defense in the NBA. Even as Embiid and Josh Richardson have missed time, the 76ers own the third-best defensive rating in the league, and they defend at a rate that would lead the league with Embiid on the court. Before straining his hamstring, Richardson was among the peskiest perimeter defenders in the league while Al Horford has long been a reliable deterrent in most every scheme or position imaginable. You won’t find a more disruptive perimeter player than rookie Matisse Thybulle, who may already be worthy of consideration for an All-Defensive team.

It’s a testament to how dominant Philadelphia is on defense that they could have a top-ton point differential despite the 20-best offense in the NBA. Though they have more experienced playmakers now, the Sixers still turn the ball over far too often and, despite Embiid’s propensity for drawing fouls, don’t get to the foul line very often. They convert as well as nearly anyone at the basket, but live mostly in the mid-range and struggle to generate looks inside at from 3 despite the presence of two supersized stars.

Still, their abundance of size at every position gives them some kind of matchup advantage every night. Some games it’s Simmons, bowling over smaller guards who lack the strength or the footspeed to contain him. Others it might be Tobias Harris, methodically backing down in the post against guards opponents are too afraid to put on Simmons. On Thursday it will likely be Embiid, overwhelming a frontcourt too thin and too frail to resist him. Without Alex Len or Bruno Fernando, neither of whom is likely to play on Thurs, the Hawks have precisely zero active players who even approximate Embiid’s size and strength. John Collins has competed admirably at center against larger opponents, but Embiid is a different kind of problem. Damian Jones has struggled against far less imposing big men.

Atlanta’s best hope will be sending multiple bodies at Embiid when he catches the ball, zoning up on the weak side, and forcing him to find the open man. For all of his physical and athletic gifts, Embiid tends to struggle as a decision-maker when opponents swarm him in the post. He can thread impressive passes to teammates, but just as often misses his target or throws the ball into a crowd. He isn’t Hassan Whiteside, but since the start of last season, he has nearly as many turnovers as assists. Obscure his vision enough with an extra defender, and Atlanta might have at least enough defensive success to avoid being pummeled on the block.

In their first game against the Hawks this season, inconsistent 3-point shooting nearly cost the Sixers in a 105-103 victory. They were just 11-of-41 from deep in that contest and relied heavily on Embiid and Harris creating stagnant offense while the rest of the team struggled to assert themselves. Embiid trudged his way to 36 points and 13 rebounds on 10-of-10 shooting from the foul line (including two late free throws on a controversial sequence against Collins). Harris, meanwhile, had one of his worst shooting games of the season. That aligned with the overall tenor of the game as both teams shot poorly and turned the ball over on more than a fifth of their possessions. Philadelphia used its length and speed to force Atlanta into undesirable shots, with Embiid as an anchor on the back line. The Sixers threw Richardson, Thybulle, and Simmons at Trae Young over the course of the game and limited the point guard to only five 3-point attempts and seven turnovers.

One of those defenders (Richardson) won’t play on Thursday, however, and Young has only improved since that game. Philly did well to limit his opportunities in their first outing against him – even as Young baited his defenders into cheap fouls – but the first-time All Star has become slightly more audacious in the intervening months and has a more capable supporting cast around him now. Yet even with minor concerns over fit and an incomplete starting lineup, Philadelphia will be the deeper team on Thursday. No matter how anomalous the personnel, sometimes sheer talent gives a team the edge it needs.