Hawks vs Timberwolves: Starting Lineups
The Hawks and the Timberwolves are getting ready to tip off in Atlanta tonight and both teams just revealed their starting lineups.
Hawks:
G- Trae Young
G - Dyson Daniels
F - Zaccharie Risacher
F - Jalen Johnson
C - Clint Capela
Timberwolves
G- Mike Conley
G- Anthony Edwards
F- Jaden McDaniels
F- Julius Randle
C- Rudy Gobert
The Atlanta Hawks have lost their last three games and will hope to reverse that tonight vs Minnesota. Atlanta has home games this week against the Timberwolves, Bulls, and Heat and Atlanta needs to find a way to get back on track.
After being one of the best teams in the NBA last season, Minnesota is currently 10th in the Western Conference. They are 14-13 coming into this game and looks like they are still figuring out how to fit Julius Randle into the team and their style of play. Anthony Edwards has been one of the best players in the NBA this season, averaging 25.6 PPG while shooting 45% from the field and 42% from three. The Timberwolves still have one of the best defenses in the NBA and the Hawks will have their work cut out from them.
Coming into tonight's game, the Hawks are 8th in the NBA in PPG, 16th in FG%, 21st in 3PA, 21st in 3P%, 3rd in FTA, 27th in turnovers, and 4th in rebounding. Per Cleaning the Glass, Atlanta is 17th in points per 100 possessions, 21st in effective field goal percentage, 21st in turnover percentage, 7th in offensive rebounding percentage, and 13th in free throw rate.
Currently, the Hawks rank 28th in PPG allowed, 19th in field goal percentage allowed, 30th in three-point attempts allowed, and 30th in three-point percentage allowed. Per Cleaning the Glass, Atlanta is 17th in points allowed per 100 possessions and 28th in effective field goal percentage allowed.
Minnesota is not the worst offensive team in the league, but it is not a strength for them. The Timberwolves are 23rd in PPG, 18th in FG%, 5th in three point attempts, 13th in 3P%, 25th in free throw attempts, 25th in rebounding, and 21st in turnovers. Per Cleaning the Glass, Minnesota is 22nd in points per 100 possessions, 16th in effective field goal percentage, 22nd in turnover percentage, 21st in offensive rebounding percentage, and 17th in free throw rate.
Defensively, Minnesota is one of the leagues best, but they are not quite as dominant as they were last year. The Timberwolves rank 4th in PPG allowed, 8th in FG%, 3rd in three-point attempts allowed, and 4th in three-point percentage allowed. Per Cleaning the Glass, Minnesota is 5th in points allowed per 100 possessions and 5th in effective field goal percentage.
Related Links:
New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends De'Aaron Fox Down South to Spurs, Hawks Add Familiar Bench Shooter
New Blockbuster Trade Proposal Brings Michael Porter Jr to Atlanta, Hawks Send Bogdanovic to Denver Nuggets
Atlanta Hawks Blown Out 128-112 Against Memphis, Losing Third Straight Game