Hawks vs. Warriors: Everything You Must Know

Hawks vs. Warriors: Watch, Listen, Stream, & Odds
Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Golden State Warriors. The Hawks are trying to get back in the win column against the best team in the league. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.
Game Details
Atlanta Hawks at Golden State Warriors
Date: Monday, November 8, 2021
Time: 10:00 PM EST
Location: Chase Center
How to Watch
Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South
Warriors Broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area
Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!
How to Listen
Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game
Warriors Listen: 95.7 FM The Game
Odds
Spread: Warriors -3.5
Moneyline: ATL +138, GSW -163
Total O/U: 221.5
*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
Recommended For You
Referee Seemingly Calls Trae Young 'Crybaby'
Kyle Kuzma Subtweets Trae Young
Remembering Klay Thompson's Last Game Against Hawks
Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!