    • November 8, 2021
    Publish date:

    Author:

    © D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

    The Hawks desperately need a win in San Francisco tonight.

    Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Golden State Warriors. The Hawks are trying to get back in the win column against the best team in the league. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

    Game Details

    Atlanta Hawks at Golden State Warriors

    Date: Monday, November 8, 2021

    No image description

    Time: 10:00 PM EST

    Location: Chase Center

    How to Watch

    Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South

    Warriors Broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area

    Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

    How to Listen

    Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

    Warriors Listen: 95.7 FM The Game

    Odds

    Spread: Warriors -3.5

    Moneyline: ATL +138, GSW -163

    Total O/U: 221.5

    *Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

    Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) trips and loses the dribble in front of Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman (33) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game at Chase Center.
    News

    Hawks vs. Warriors: Everything You Must Know

    26 seconds ago
    Golden State Warriors guard Nico Mannion (2) steals the ball from Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game at Chase Center.
    News

    Hawks vs. Warriors Preview

    3 hours ago
    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) brings the ball up court against the Phoenix Suns in the second half at Footprint Center.
    News

    NBA Official Seemingly Calls Trae Young 'Crybaby'

    Nov 7, 2021
    Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives to the basket against the Atlanta Hawks in the first half at Footprint Center.
    News

    Suns Comeback Late. Win 121-117 Over Hawks

    Nov 7, 2021
    Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns host the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, November 6, 2021.
    News

    Hawks vs. Suns: Everything You Must Know

    Nov 6, 2021
    Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns host Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, November 6, 2021.
    News

    Phoenix Suns vs. Atlanta Hawks Preview

    Nov 6, 2021
    Trae Young wears his signature adidas basketball shoe in the 'SO SO DEF' colorway.
    Culture

    Adidas Trae Young 1 'SO SO DEF' Colorways Drop

    Nov 5, 2021
    Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (11) dribbles defended by Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the second half at State Farm Arena.
    News

    Hot Fourth Quarter Propels Jazz Over Hawks 116-98

    Nov 4, 2021