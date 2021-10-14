Hawks To Wear New Nike City Edition Uniforms Against Jazz

For months we have speculated about the new Nike City Edition Uniforms. Every year the Swoosh works with teams to design uniforms that are intended to be windows into a city’s culture.

Last month I wrote about the bright yellow alternate jerseys rumored to be worn by the Hawks this season. While the NBA and Nike are yet to release official images of the 2021-22 City Edition uniforms, more leaks are coming out each day.

Yesterday, we got a date for when the Atlanta Hawks will wear their new alternate uniforms for the first time. It will be on Thursday, November 4, against the Utah Jazz in State Farm Arena.

That date appears on the NBA's new LockerVision website. The NBA has unveiled a season-long calendar, showing the uniform schedule for all 30 teams. It's worth noting that only the Utah Jazz and Phoenix Suns will repeat their past season City jerseys. The other 28 teams will debut new 'hyperlocal' City Edition uniforms this fall according to Nike DePaula of ESPN.

This information first came to my attention by reading Nike DePaula's fascinating story on the uniform process, which details LockerVision, Nike, and the league. If you are a uniform nerd like myself, I highly recommend it.

Since we are less than three weeks out from the debut of the 2021-22 City Edition uniforms, we should be getting official images any day now. So keep it locked into AllHawks.com as we continue to provide you breaking news and analysis for your Atlanta Hawks.

