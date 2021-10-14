Hawks To Wear New Nike City Edition Uniforms Against Jazz

    • October 14, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Top StoriesNewsCultureSI.com
    Search
    Hawks Will Debut New Nike City Edition Uniforms Against Jazz

    © Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

    Publish date:

    Hawks Will Debut New Nike City Edition Uniforms Against Jazz

    We now know when the Hawks will wear their new uniforms.
    Author:

    For months we have speculated about the new Nike City Edition Uniforms. Every year the Swoosh works with teams to design uniforms that are intended to be windows into a city’s culture. 

    Last month I wrote about the bright yellow alternate jerseys rumored to be worn by the Hawks this season. While the NBA and Nike are yet to release official images of the 2021-22 City Edition uniforms, more leaks are coming out each day.

    Yesterday, we got a date for when the Atlanta Hawks will wear their new alternate uniforms for the first time. It will be on Thursday, November 4, against the Utah Jazz in State Farm Arena. 

    That date appears on the NBA's new LockerVision website. The NBA has unveiled a season-long calendar, showing the uniform schedule for all 30 teams. It's worth noting that only the Utah Jazz and Phoenix Suns will repeat their past season City jerseys. The other 28 teams will debut new 'hyperlocal' City Edition uniforms this fall according to Nike DePaula of ESPN.

    No image description

    This information first came to my attention by reading Nike DePaula's fascinating story on the uniform process, which details LockerVision, Nike, and the league. If you are a uniform nerd like myself, I highly recommend it. 

    Since we are less than three weeks out from the debut of the 2021-22 City Edition uniforms, we should be getting official images any day now. So keep it locked into AllHawks.com as we continue to provide you breaking news and analysis for your Atlanta Hawks.

    Five Hawks Lineups that Scare the NBA

    Adidas Unveils Trae Young 1 Shoe and Apparel Collection

    Magic Johnson Loves Trae Young

    Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!

    Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) sits on the bench prior to the game against the Milwaukee Bucks during game three of the Eastern Conference Finals for the 2021 NBA Playoffs at State Farm Arena.
    News

    Hawks To Wear New Nike City Edition Uniforms Against Jazz

    just now
    Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) defends Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) during the first half at American Airlines Arena.
    News

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat: Everything You Need To Know

    3 hours ago
    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles the ball up the court against the Miami Heat during the first half at FTX Arena.
    News

    Atlanta Hawks Scouting Report for Miami Heat

    4 hours ago
    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young shakes hands with center Clint Capela
    News

    Clint Capela and Trae Young Still Recovering from Injuries

    22 hours ago
    Dec 26, 2020; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Solomon Hill (18) during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum.
    Culture

    Hawks Forward Solomon Hill Loyal to Kobe Bryant

    23 hours ago
    May 29, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers argues with officials during a timeout against the Washington Wizards in the first quarter during game three in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Capital One Arena.
    News

    NBA Legend Doc Rivers Turns 60 Today

    Oct 13, 2021
    The Atlanta Hawks logo is shown before a MLK day game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Martin Luther King Day.
    News

    Blocks to Blockchain: Atlanta Hawks Partner with Socios.com

    Oct 12, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young is attended to after injuring his foot by accidentally stepping on an official's foot against the Milwaukee Bucks.
    News

    Atlanta Hawks Injury Outlook Improving

    Oct 12, 2021
    Dayton Flyers guard Ibi Watson (2) dunks the ball as Rhode Island Rams center Makhel Mitchell (22) looks on in the first half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center.
    News

    Atlanta Hawks Sign Undrafted Guard Ibi Watson

    Oct 12, 2021