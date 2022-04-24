Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks Game Four Information

Skip to main content
Heat at Hawks Game Four Information: TV, Stream, Odds

The Heat lead the series 2-1.

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Hawks game against the Miami Heat. It's the fourth game of the series and is sure to be a great matchup. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

Game Details

Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks

Date: Sunday, April 24, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM EST

Location: State Farm Arena

How to Watch

Hawks TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

Heat TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Sun

National Broadcast: TNT

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

Jimmy Butler has been great this series.

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9FM The Game

Heat Listen: Miami Heat App

Odds

Spread: MIA -1.5

Moneyline: ATL +110, MIA -133

Total O/U: 220.5

*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

