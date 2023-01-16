Preview for the NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks (21-22) and the Miami Heat (24-20).

Preview

In terms of regular season games, it does not get any more special than the NBA on MLK Day - specifically in Atlanta. The Hawks organization always does an incredible job of celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. It's impossible to witness the game and special events without feeling inspired.

Speaking of today's matchup, the Miami Heat roll into town for the second time this season. On November 27, Miami stifled Atlanta 106-98 with their zone defense. Today should present similar challenges for Atlanta, as they are still one of the worst outside shooting teams in the league.

To further complicate matters, Miami is heating up. They have won three consecutive games and are one game behind the New York Knicks for the coveted sixth spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

Atlanta picked up two unexpected wins last week and is starting to feel the pressure of their own lofty expectations. With the trade deadline less than a month away, Atlanta's roster must prove they can make it work or face an even more uncertain future.

Injury Report

Miami's injury report lists Udonis Haslem (Achilles) and Caleb Martin (quad) as questionable. Additionally, Kyle Lowry (knee), Duncan Robinson (finger), Nikola Jovic (back), and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out.

Atlanta's injury report lists Trae Young (left shoulder soreness) as probable and Clint Capela (right calf strain) as questionable.

Odds

Spread: Hawks (+1)

Over/Under Point Total: 224.5

Money Line: Hawks (+100) Heat (-118)

*Odds provided by SI Sportsbook

Television, Streaming, Radio

Location: State Farm Arena

Time: 3:30 p.m. EST

Radio: 92.9 FM The Game

Network: TNT

Live Stream: Click here for a fuboTV free trial!

Uniforms

The Atlanta Hawks will wear their City Edition uniforms (black). The Miami Heat will wear their Classic Edition uniforms (white).