Heat Without Jimmy Butler & Kyle Lowry in Game Five

Heat Without Two Starters in Game Five Against Hawks

The Heat lead the series 3-1.

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Big news out of Miami. The Heat will be without two key players in their Game Five matchup with the Atlanta Hawks. The Heat announced both Jimmy Butler (right knee inflammation) and Kyle Lowry (hamstring) would be out of action tonight.

Since the Heat have a 3-1 series lead against the Hawks, they can afford to be extra cautious. They have to make sure their two stars are healthy when they likely advance in the playoffs. The winner of the Heat/Hawks series will take on the winner of the Philadelphia 76ers/Toronto Raptors series in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Tonight's tipoff is 7:00 PM (eastern) at FTX Arena in Miami. It's a literal must-win game for the Hawks, but their path to an unlikely comeback just got a little bit easier. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) and forward Jimmy Butler (22) talk on the court during the first quarter of the game against the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena.
By Pat Bensonjust now
