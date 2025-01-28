How A De'Aaron Fox Trade Would Affect The Atlanta Hawks
It seems like Jimmy Butler may not be the only star available at the trade deadline,
Per Shams Charania of ESPN, Fox is expected to be on the trade block and he has a specific target in mind. Multiple sources have suggested that destination is the San Antonio Spurs. If those rumors are true, the Spurs would make sense for several reasons. Pairing Wembenyama with Fox's blazing speed and rim pressure is a lethal combination that could elevate the Spurs into postseason contention.
While the Hawks could be involved as a third team to take on salary in a Fox deal, the prospect of Fox getting traded still has indirect implications for Atlanta regardless of their explicit involvement in the deal. There are four main reasons why:
1) The Spurs control Atlanta's picks for the next three drafts
The Spurs hold ownership over the unprotected Hawks first-round pick in both the 2025 and 2027 drafts. They also hold a pick swap in the 2026 draft. While the pick swap likely won't factor into the Fox deal, both the 2025 and 2027 pick could be involved in this deal. It's incredibly likely that San Antonio is going to use one of those picks as part of a deal to land Fox.
2) The Hawks have a protected first-rounder from Sacramento - is it going to convey?
Atlanta currently has one guarenteed 2025 first-round pick from the Los Angeles Lakers in the Murray trade, but they picked up a protected first-round pick from the Kevin Huerter trade. That pick is top-12 protected. Essentially, if the Kings finish with a top-12 pick, they will get that pick. However, the pick then moves to the 2026 NBA Draft. It would then be top-10 protected for the 2026 draft.
Earlier in the season, it seemed as if the pick was definitely not going to convey to Atlanta. The Kings struggled for most of the season under Mike Brown's tenure and they looked destined to finish as one of the five worst teams in the Western Conference. However, firing Brown and replacing him with Doug Christie sparked a run for the team. They've been 11-4 in the games Christie has coached and are now in possession of the #10 seed.
If Fox is dealt, it's almost a guarentee that Atlanta will get a top-10 protected pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Sacramento likely will not be able to replace the scoring production of Fox to an adequate extent. Unfortunately, that pick may not convey either if the Kings are rebuilding in 2026 as well. In that case, the Hawks would get a second round pick in both the 2026 and 2027 NBA Draft.
3) Does this make the Kings more amenable towards moving veteran pieces that would help Atlanta?
Should Sacramento trade Fox, both Huerter and Lyles are going to be traded if the Kings can find reasonable trade partnes. Lyles is on an expiring deal and many teams, including the Hawks, could be interested in adding him as a backup power forward. Huerter has significantly regressed as a shooter, but a change of scenery could revitalize his numbers from deep.
Both of them are veteran pieces who don't factor into Sacramento's plans. It makes much more sense to offload them now.
4) A Fox trade won't hurt Atlanta's pick from Los Angeles
Fox has reportedly made it known that he is not interested in joining the Lakers, per Charania. As a result, there is no chance that the trio of Fox, Anthony Davis and LeBron James depress the value of the Lakers pick. This is critically important for Atlanta considering how talented the 2025 NBA Draft projects to be.
Currently, the pick is projected to be the 22nd overall pick in the draft. That would put Atlanta in range for prospects like Real Madrid forward Hugo Gonzalez, Georgetown big man Thomas Sorber and North Carolina shooting guard Ian Jackson. All three of them fit needs on Atlanta's roster and every drop in the pick's value could have major ramifications on Atlanta's future.
