How Does the Los Angeles Lakers Big Trade Affect the Atlanta Hawks?
We are currently in the midst of NBA trade season and still a little more than a month away from the February 6th deadline. The Los Angeles Lakers were in seemingly every rumor last offseason, but opted to not make any moves. That changed today. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Lakers are sending D'Angelo Russell, Maxwell Lewis, and three second-round picks to the Brooklyn Nets for Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton.
This is an interesting trade that might make the Los Angeles Lakers better, which would not be good for the Atlanta Hawks. For those that are unaware, the Hawks acquired the Lakers 2025 first round pick from the New Orleans Pelicans in the Dejounte Murray trade. While this is not a slam dunk trade guaranteed to make the Lakers title contenders, Finney-Smith is a better player than Russell and should be able to help them make the playoffs, which would keep them out of the lottery and make the Hawks pick worse. There is still a lot of season to be played and this move could backfire, but it does appear that the Lakers pick is going to be worse than the Hawks had hoped.
Not only that, but with the Sacramento Kings losing streak is making it look like the Hawks are not going to get that pick. At the beginning of the season, it looked like the Hawks could have as many as two first round picks, but that hope is starting to fade. Again, there is plenty of season left to be played, but things are looking the way the Hawks had hoped.
The Atlanta Hawks are back in action tonight against the Toronto Raptors on the road and ahead of the game, the Hawks have released their injury report.
After getting a big win over the Miami Heat on Saturday and moving into 6th place in the Eastern Conference, the Atlanta Hawks begin a long road trip tonight with a matchup against the Toronto Raptors. Both teams are on streaks of different kinds heading into today's game. Atlanta has won three in a row while the Raptors have lost their last nine games and have slipped to the bottom of the Eastern Conference. This is the first meeting between the two teams this season.
Coming into tonight's game, the Hawks are 8th in the NBA in PPG, 13th in FG%, 20th in 3PA, 19th in 3P%, 3rd in FTA, 27th in turnovers, and 4th in rebounding. Per Cleaning the Glass, Atlanta is 14th in points per 100 possessions, 18th in effective field goal percentage, 19th in turnover percentage, 7th in offensive rebounding percentage, and 7th in free throw rate.
Currently, the Hawks rank 27th in PPG allowed 20th in field goal percentage allowed, 30th in three-point attempts allowed, and 29th in three-point percentage allowed. Per Cleaning the Glass, Atlanta is 16th in points allowed per 100 possessions and 28th in effective field goal percentage allowed.
The Raptors are 13th in PPG, 16th in field goal percentage, 28th in 3PA, 23rd in 3P%, 13th in free throw attempts, 9th in rebounding, and 20th in turnovers. Per Cleaning the Glass, the Raptors are 19th in points allowed per 100 possessions, 22nd in effective field goal percentage, 22nd in turnover percentage, 4th in offensive rebounding percentage, and 21st in free throw rate.
Defensively, Toronto ranks 26th in PPG allowed, 16th in FG% allowed, 19th in 3PA allowed, and 9th in three-point percentage allowed. Per Cleaning the Glass, 25th in points allowed per 100 possessions and 13th in effective field goal percentage allowed.
