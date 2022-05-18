How Atlanta Hawks Were Impacted by Draft Lottery

Obviously, the big winners from last night are the Orlando Magic. The last time they got the first draft pick was in 2004, which they used on Dwight Howard. Also, they got the first draft pick in 1992, which they used on Shaquille O'Neal.

It's clear the Magic know what they are doing. In the spring of 2021, they jumpstarted the rebuilding process through a series of trades. Now, they have a solid young core which consists of Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, and Markelle Fultz, to name a few. The Southeast Division just got a lot better for years to come.