How Atlanta Hawks Were Impacted by Draft Lottery

How NBA Draft Lottery Impacted Hawks

Main takeaways from last night's lottery.

What We Learned From Lottery

Orlando Magic Win

May 17, 2022; Chicago, IL, USA; Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley reacts after winning the first pick during the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery at McCormick Place.

Obviously, the big winners from last night are the Orlando Magic. The last time they got the first draft pick was in 2004, which they used on Dwight Howard. Also, they got the first draft pick in 1992, which they used on Shaquille O'Neal.

It's clear the Magic know what they are doing. In the spring of 2021, they jumpstarted the rebuilding process through a series of trades. Now, they have a solid young core which consists of Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, and Markelle Fultz, to name a few. The Southeast Division just got a lot better for years to come.

Western Conference Teams Runner-Up

May 17, 2022; Chicago, IL, USA; People look at the draft lottery order after the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery at McCormick Place.

While the Magic getting the top pick was not ideal for the Hawks, the silver lining is the second, third, and fourth picks all went to Western Conference teams (Thunder, Rockets, Kings). That means the Hawks will only have to face those top draft picks twice a season for the next several years. 

Rivals Slide

May 17, 2022; Chicago, IL, USA; Portland Trailblazer Damian Lillard reacts after getting the seventh pick during the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery at McCormick Place.

Heartbreak is always part of the lottery. See the image above of a crestfallen Damian Lillard. The Trail Blazers point guard will not get much help from whoever the 7th draft pick is this year.

While we hate for 'Dame,' it was good to see the Wizards and Knicks land at the 10th and 11th spots, respectively. Perhaps, the Knicks are still paying their penance for the alleged frozen envelope that resulted in Patrick Ewing playing in the Big Apple for most of his Hall of Fame career.

Hornets, Cavaliers Stand Pat

Caption:May 17, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith talks on air before game one with the Miami Heat against the Boston Celtics of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena.

Since we are clearly hating this morning, let us celebrate both of the Hawks' Play-In Tournament opponents standing pat. As expected, the Hornets and Cavaliers landed at the 13th and 14th spots, respectively. Good, because neither of those two talented young teams needs another stud. Had Trae Young not put the team on his back in the Play-In Tournament, the Hawks would have had one of those draft picks. Instead, they will have the 16th and 44th overall picks. After today, we begin our Hawks draft coverage in earnest.

May 17, 2022; Chicago, IL, USA; People look at the draft lottery order after the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery at McCormick Place.
