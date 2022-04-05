Atlanta Hawks Way of Avoiding Play-In Tournament

Skip to main content
How the Atlanta Hawks Can Avoid Play-In Tournament

How the Atlanta Hawks Can Avoid Play-In Tournament

So, you're saying there's a chance?

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

So, you're saying there's a chance?

It might seem like a foregone conclusion that the Atlanta Hawks will be in the Play-In Tournament. With four games to go, the Hawks have a record of 41-37 and are 8th in the Eastern Conference. However, they still have a shot at bypassing the Play-In Tournament.

Feb 26, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) on the sideline against the Toronto Raptors in the second quarter at State Farm Arena.

The Hawks have been without John Collins for most of the second half of the season.

Mike Conti of 92.9 FM The Game crunched the numbers, and here is everything that must happen for the Hawks to get the 6th seed:

  • Hawks would need to win out. 
  • Raptors would need to lose out. 
  • Cavaliers would need to go 2-1. 

If all that happens, the Hawks will win the three-way tiebreaker. They would be 5-3 against the Cavaliers and Raptors. Obviously, that's a stretch, especially when you consider that both the Cavaliers and Raptors have easier remaining schedules compared to the Hawks (according to Tankathon).

One step at a time. Tonight the Hawks face the Raptors in Toronto. Not only have the Raptors won two of the three games played this season, but they are just now getting fans back in the arena for the first time since March 2020.

As always, we will be live-tweeting the game and back here later for your post-game recap. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Recommended For You

Trae Young Demands Your Respect

Every Celebrity Who Attended Hawks/Nets

Trae Young Wears Kobe Bryant-Inspired Hoodie 

Mar 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) and center Clint Capela (15) celebrate after an alley oop against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second half at State Farm Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks Way of Avoiding Play-In Tournament

By Pat Benson1 minute ago
Feb 26, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) grabs a rebound against the Toronto Raptors in the second quarter at State Farm Arena.
News

Hawks vs. Raptors: Television, Stream, Radio, Odds

By Pat Benson7 hours ago
Feb 26, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) drives on Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) in the second quarter at State Farm Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks at Toronto Raptors Preview

By Pat Benson7 hours ago
Mar 30, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) gestures towards Oklahoma City Thunder center Olivier Sarr (30) after scoring a basket during the first half at Paycom Center.
News

NBA Names Trae Young Player of the Week

By Pat BensonApr 4, 2022
Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) reacts against the Orlando Magic in the second half at State Farm Arena.
News

John Collins Progressing in Injury Recovery

By Pat BensonApr 4, 2022
Mar 22, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after a basket against the New York Knicks during the second half at Madison Square Garden.
News

Respect Trae Young Now or Suffer the Consequences

By Pat BensonApr 4, 2022
Apr 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A general view of the arena and scoreboard on Quavo night prior to the game between the Brooklyn Nets against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena.
Culture

Every Celebrity Who Attended Quavo's Birthday at Hawks Game

By Pat BensonApr 3, 2022
Trae Young wears Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation hoodie designed by Vanessa Bryant.
Culture

Trae Young Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant with Hoodie

By Pat BensonApr 3, 2022