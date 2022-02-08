Pacers at Hawks: Watch, Stream, Listen, Odds

Indiana Pacers at Atlanta Hawks Game Day Information
Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Indiana Pacers. This game features two teams that desperately want a win. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.
Game Details
Indiana Pacers at Atlanta Hawks
Date: Tuesday, February 8, 2021
Time: 7:30 PM EST
Location: State Farm Arena
How to Watch
Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South
Pacers Broadcast: Bally Sports Indiana
Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!
How to Listen
Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game
Pacers Listen: 1070 AM WFNI
Odds
Spread: Hawks -9.5
Moneyline: ATL -500, IND +375
Total O/U: 226.5
*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
Recommended For You
Trae Young Recreates 'Miller Time' in Pacers Jersey
Trae Young Partnering with Snapchat for Mental Health Awareness