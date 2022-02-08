Pacers at Hawks: Watch, Stream, Listen, Odds

Skip to main content
Indiana Pacers at Atlanta Hawks Game Day Information

The Hawks (25-28) host the Pacers (19-36).

© Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Indiana Pacers. This game features two teams that desperately want a win. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

Game Details

Indiana Pacers at Atlanta Hawks

Date: Tuesday, February 8, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM EST

Location: State Farm Arena

How to Watch

Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South

Pacers Broadcast: Bally Sports Indiana

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

Pacers Listen: 1070 AM WFNI

Odds

Spread: Hawks -9.5

Moneyline: ATL -500, IND +375

Total O/U: 226.5

*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

