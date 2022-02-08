Pacers at Hawks Preview: Last Test Before Trade Deadline

Skip to main content
Indiana Pacers at Atlanta Hawks Preview

The Hawks (25-28) host the Pacers (19-36).

Tonight is the second of four matchups between the Atlanta Hawks and Indiana Pacers. The Hawks took the first game back on December 1 by a score of 114-111. Since then, the Hawks went through a tumultuous stretch but have come out the other side and are in the playoff hunt. Meanwhile, the Pacers have sunk to the bottom of the Eastern Conference and are flirting with the Draft Lottery.

The only way the Pacers are relevant this season will be by hosting a fire sale at the trade deadline on February 10. The team has never been able to find success with their pair of nice post players, Damontas Sabonis and Myles Turner, so it's entirely possible one gets traded in the next 48 hours.

As for the Hawks, it's been one step forward, two steps back. This past weekend was the perfect microcosm for the season. They defeated the best team in the league, the Phoenix Suns, in stunning fashion on Thursday night, only to drop the next two on the road to the Toronto Raptors and Dallas Mavericks.

Trae Young averages 27.7 points and 9.3 assists per game and rarely gets consistent help from his teammates. Besides John Collins, who averages 17 points and 8.1 rebounds, you never know what you're getting from the supporting cast.

Tonight is the final look that Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk gets at the roster before making a decision at the trade deadline. Let's hope our group of fan favorites does not disappoint. If you're itching for more trade talk, here is an evaluation of the Hawks roster and a ranking of Hawks trade targets.

Injury Report

The Pacers are without Myles Turner (foot). Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles) and Isaiah Jackson (ankle) are questionable.

The Hawks injury report lists John Collins (right heel discomfort) as probable. Danilo Gallinari (right hamstring tightness) is questionable. Lastly, Lou Williams (left hamstring tension) is doubtful.

Odds

SI Sportsbook lists the Hawks as 9.5-point favorites, and the over/under is set at 226.5 points. I believe the Hawks win this game with ease, but personally, I'm not a big fan of any spread that big in basketball. 

As always, we'll be live-tweeting the game and back here later tonight for your post-game wrap-up. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

