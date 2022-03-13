Pacers at Hawks: Watch, Stream, Listen, Odds

Indiana Pacers at Atlanta Hawks: Watch, Listen, Odds
Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Indiana Pacers. This game features two teams that desperately want a win. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.
Game Details
Indiana Pacers at Atlanta Hawks
Date: Sunday, March 13, 2022
Time: 7:00 PM EST
Location: State Farm Arena
How to Watch
Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast
Pacers Broadcast: Bally Sports Indiana
Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!
How to Listen
Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game
Pacers Listen: 1070 AM WFNI
Odds
Spread: ATL -12.5
Moneyline: ATL -800, IND +550
Total O/U: 237.5
*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
