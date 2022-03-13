Pacers at Hawks: Watch, Stream, Listen, Odds

Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Indiana Pacers. This game features two teams that desperately want a win. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

Game Details

Indiana Pacers at Atlanta Hawks

Date: Sunday, March 13, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM EST

Location: State Farm Arena

How to Watch

Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

Pacers Broadcast: Bally Sports Indiana

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

Pacers Listen: 1070 AM WFNI

Odds

Spread: ATL -12.5

Moneyline: ATL -800, IND +550

Total O/U: 237.5

*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

