Injury Report: Hawks vs Hornets
The Atlanta Hawks will host the Charlotte Hornets tomorrow night and they are hoping to build off of their win against the Nets on Wednesday. This evening, Atlanta released its injury report for the game tomorrow night. It had one notable addition to it and that would be Bogdan Bogdanovic.
Dominick Barlow (low back contusion), Bogdan Bogdanovic (right hamstring tendinopathy), Kobe Bufkin (right shoulder injury), Seth Lundy (left ankle sprain), and Cody Zeller (not with team) are all out tomorrow. This is the second straight missed game for Bufkin this season and this is the first missed game for Bogdanovic.
That is a big loss for the Hawks. Bogdanovic is one of their best players and although he did not have a strong opening night against the Nets, he is still a vital part of this team. This will be something to monitor going forward.
Lauren Williams, the Hawks beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, had this update on Bufkin's injury:
For the Hornets, they are going to be without Brandon Miller and Mark Williams, two huge pieces to their team.
There were a lot of good things that happened for the Hawks last night, but overall, No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher struggled a bit in the game. He finished with seven points on 2-8 shooting and going 2-4 from the line. Despite the stat line, Hawks head coach Quin Snyder gave Risacher a lot of praise for how he played:
"Yeah, I thought he did a really good job. And when he's made shots, and what would, to me, the point of emphasis is you're not going to make shots every night, and how do you impact the game other ways, whether it's a pass or a cut defensively. And the other part of that is you don't stop shooting, because he's a really good shooter and I thought again it's hard to separate out one individual you know I know we're talking about that but you know collectively we got to take our, one another up and help each other be better and I thought he did that."
Hawks star point guard Trae Young gave Risacher the assist on his first bucket and he also talked about how the rookie played last night:
"Oh, yeah. It was great. It was great. I mean, that's first of many, many buckets and threes. Zacch's gonna hit. I mean, I know he didn't get a shot going like he's gonna this season, but that's part of it. He is gonna have a hell of a career. I mean, that shot, I mean, his shot is so pretty. So he's got to keep getting on the ball. He's gonna make a lot of shots for us and make our team a lot better."
Risacher does a lot of things well for such a young player, but there are going to be nights when his shot is not falling. He finds a way to make an impact regardless though and he will have a chance to improve upon his opening night performance when the Hawks face the Hornets on Friday.
