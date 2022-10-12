Atlanta Hawks One of Jae Crowder's Preferred Landing Spots

The Atlanta Hawks had one of the best offseasons of any team in the NBA. They added All-Star guard Dejounte Murry and revamped the roster to make it more defensive-minded.

According to recent reports from multiple outlets, they might not be done improving the squad ahead of the 2022-23 season. Earlier this week, Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the story that the Hawks were emerging as serious suitors for Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder.

Crowder is away from the Suns as Phoenix's front office works on finding a trade partner for the 32-year-old. In new reporting from Jake L. Fischer of Yahoo! Sports, Crowder's preferred landing spot would be either the Miami Heat or the Atlanta Hawks.

Jae Crowder averaged 9.4 points and 5.3 rebounds in 28 minutes per game last season for the Suns. Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Fischer goes on to say Atlanta and Phoenix's front office have had an ongoing dialogue centered around Crowder throughout the summer.

However, where the reporting becomes confusing is what a potential trade package would entail. According to Fischer, Atlanta's front office has shopped injured guard Bogdan Bogdanovic around the league.

Additionally, there is mixed reporting on a potential trade that would send Bogdanovic to Phoenix for Crowder and Landry Shamet. Fischer concludes his Hawks discussion by proposing the idea of a three-team trade where the Hawks send a young player and salary (such as Justin Holiday).

Fans can read Fischer's entire article here. The new season has not even started yet, and we already have trade drama. The NBA is officially back. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for news, highlights, and analysis.

