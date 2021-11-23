BET Docuseries 'Klutch Academy' Featuring Jalen Johnson

Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    Jalen Johnson Featured in BET Docuseries 'Klutch Academy'
    Publish date:

    Jalen Johnson Featured in BET Docuseries 'Klutch Academy'

    Fans get to experience Johnson's road to the NBA.
    Author:

    © Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

    Fans get to experience Johnson's road to the NBA.

    Being a rookie in the NBA is often an unglamorous lifestyle. Carrying bags, sitting on the bench, hustling back and forth to the G League. However, that hasn't entirely been Jalen Johnson's experience. 

    Tonight at 11:00 p.m. (eastern) on BET, the rookie will be featured in a docuseries titled 'Klutch Academy.' In addition to Johnson, the show follows Brandon Boston Jr., Kai Jones, Moses Moody, Jericho Sims, and Scottie Lewis as they prepare for the NBA. Check out the trailer below.

    The power and influence of Klutch CEO Rich Paul are undeniable. Few, if any, agents have the sort of clout he does in the NBA. By going with Klutch over other representation, Johnson gets rare opportunities like this show. In addition, he's going to have a connection with Kenya Barris and the makers of The Last Dance.

    It doesn't hurt that Trae Young and Cam Reddish are both represented by Omar Wilkes of Klutch. Even better, the agency recently opened an office in Atlanta, Georgia. Watching behind-the-scenes footage of Johnson preparing for the NBA will only add to the excitement surrounding the Hawks rookie.

