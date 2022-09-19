NBA Legend Praises Atlanta Hawks Backcourt

Today is a special day for Atlanta Hawks fans. It is rare when you can celebrate both of your star players' birthdays on the same day. Earlier this morning, we kicked off the festivities by wishing a happy 24th and 26th birthdays to Trae Young and Dejounte Murray, respectively.

In the article, we discussed the excitement surrounding the All-Star backcourt. But don't listen to us; take it from NBA legend Jamal Crawford. The 3x NBA Sixth Man of the Year weighed in on Twitter earlier this morning.

Crawford tweeted, "Happy born day to one of the best backcourts in the world! Fire & Ice @DejounteMurray x @TheTraeYoung." First of all, "fire and ice" is a sick nickname, and hopefully, it catches on in Atlanta.

Secondly, that's high praise coming from Crawford. The former Hawks guard is one of just eight players in NBA history to play 20+ seasons in the lwague. Building a relationship with a hoops legend as knowledgeable as Crawford would be wise for Murray and Young.

But of course, the two All-Stars have already started that process. This summer, both Young and Murray played in an exhibition game at Crawford's Pro-AM league 'The CrawsOver' held in Seattle, Washington.

On August 1, the Hawks starting backcourt teamed up with John Collins and shut down the league with a spectacular performance in the summer exhibition game. If not for Crawford's league, fans would still not have seen the trio play together.

It is indeed an exciting time in Atlanta. The Hawks have a bonafide superstar in Young and an All-Star running mate in Murray. After last year's disappointing season, it is safe to expect the revamped roster to enter the 2022-23 NBA season with a chip on their shoulders.

