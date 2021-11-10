Jazz Sweep Season Series Against Hawks With 110-98 Win

Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    Jazz Drop Hawks 110-98. Sweep Season Series
    Jazz Drop Hawks 110-98. Sweep Season Series

    The Hawks are on a 5-game losing steak.
    © Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

    We knew tonight was going to be tough. Less than 24 hours ago, the Hawks were chasing Stephen Curry around screens in San Francisco. Given the quick turnaround, two starters got the night off. Kevin Huerter and Solomon Hill filled in for Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle soreness) and De'Andre Hunter (right wrist sprain).

    To make matters worse, Donovan Mitchell was back in the lineup for the Jazz - making them significantly more formidable than they were last Thursday. Mitchell scored 27 points on 11-20 shooting. The fourth-year player could be receiving All-NBA honors next summer if he sustains his current level of production.

    Remember in this morning's scouting report when I said the Jazz had been struggling with outside shooting? Yeah, they got it going tonight, knocking down 15-38 (39.5%) from deep.

    It wasn't all bad for the Hawks tonight. Trae Young dropped 27 points with only 2 free-throw attempts. Kevin Huerter had his best game of the season. 'Red Velvet' tickled the twine all night, scoring 28 points (1 point short of a career-high). His slump to start the season was nothing more than a statistical outlier.

    Mercifully, the Hawks have tomorrow off. Tonight they will take off for Denver and play the Nuggets on Friday night. Stay locked into AllHawks.com as we keep you updated with breaking news and analysis for your Atlanta Hawks.

    Hawks Stats Leaders

    Trae Young - 27 PTS, 6 AST

    Kevin Huerter - 28 PTS, 3 AST

    Cam Reddish - 13 PTS, 12 REB

    Jazz Stats Leaders

    Donovan Mitchell - 27 PTS, 5 AST

    Jordan Clarkson - 16 PTS, 2 AST

    Bojan Bogdanovic - 16 PTS, 1 REB

    Other Observations

    Solomon Hill started for the first time since Game 3 of the 76ers series last June.

    Clint Capela is starting to resemble his old self.

    The Hawks have lost five straight games—their longest losing streak since Dec. 2019.

    Referee Seemingly Calls Trae Young 'Crybaby'

    Trae Young Reacts to Cam Reddish Photoshop

    Lou Williams "Probably" Retiring

    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) and Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside (21) react to call during the second quarter at Vivint Arena.
